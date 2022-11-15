221115-news-tree-jn.jpg

BLUEFIELD – The city of Bluefield’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place Monday, Nov. 21 starting 5:30 p.m. at the tree near the “Tailyard” Dog Park located on Princeton Avenue with Mayor Ron Martin welcoming guests. Free hot chocolate and candy canes will be offered and Bluefield Primary School students perform music. The event is free and open to the public. Street parking will available on Raleigh and Commerce Street.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

