BLUEFIELD – The city of Bluefield’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place Monday, Nov. 21 starting 5:30 p.m. at the tree near the “Tailyard” Dog Park located on Princeton Avenue with Mayor Ron Martin welcoming guests. Free hot chocolate and candy canes will be offered and Bluefield Primary School students perform music. The event is free and open to the public. Street parking will available on Raleigh and Commerce Street.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations less than one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, mainly on bridges. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most roads will remain well above freezing, but use extra caution on bridges, overpasses, and walkways which may freeze faster. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow...sleet...or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving. Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
