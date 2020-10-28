BLUEFIELD — One of the South’s largest art competitions, ArtFields, is accepting entries from residents of 12 southern states until Nov. 1.
ArtFields is an annual competition that turns the town of Lake City, S.C. into a town-wide art gallery as selected artwork from 12 Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and W.Va. is displayed throughout the town for a nine-day art competition and exhibition.
“Lake City is just like several other small, rural towns,” said Kyle C. Coleman, M.A., Arts Administration, Fine Arts Manager of Lake City ArtFields Collective. “We had an agriculturally-based economy and as those opportunities went away, so did the lifeblood of Lake City, so ArtFields was started deliberately to help shift the basis of Lake City’s economy from the Agriculture Industry, to a more arts and culture based economy.”
According to a press release, each year, ArtFields brings together art lovers, collectors, and curators who come to see Lake City transform into a town-wide gallery, allowing accepted artists to be part of the celebration while they compete for $100,000 in prizes.
“Our community has embraced ArtFields and what we are and vice versa,” Coleman said. “We literally would not be able to host the event without them. Around 40 plus venues, retail shops, restaurants, other community partners, basically opened their doors and they become a city-wide art gallery for the nine days of ArtField”
ArtFields started in 2013 with this goal: honor Southeastern artists with nearly two weeks worth of celebration and competition in the heart of Lake City, a small, once agrarian South Carolina town. To date, ArtFields has awarded over $800,000 in prize money, helped launch the careers of countless artists, and ultimately led to Lake City’s transformation into a burgeoning arts mecca.
Coleman said that ArtFields accepts submissions of any kind of visual art, via their website, artfieldssc.org.
“We are open to any visual art that can be submitted,” Coleman said. “Our perspective is to emphasize the artists of the southeast themselves, so there is no perimeters in terms of subject matter content or medium. We accept paintings, drawings, printmaking, digital and new media. Any type of visual art medium is accepted. On our website, ArtFieldsSC.org, which has all the details about who we are and what we do, you can create a virtual account on what is called ArtBooth and you are able to submit a description and size dimensions and descriptions of the work. Every entry is virtual to begin with.”
According to Coleman, ArtFields has a panel of five art professionals who judge all entries and help pare down the submissions. After the chosen artists are announced, Lake City’s venues select the artwork they want to display in their own shops.
“Lake City is officially considered an underserved community,” Coleman said. “The things we have seen over the course of decades is these towns have been very self-sufficient and proud of that agricultural heritage that folk were creating their lives by their hands, work and labor. As those went away, not just the economic opportunities, the moral of what makes Lake City a wonderful, beautiful and unique place went away as well. With the community embracing ArtFields the way that they have, in that, the way that it has grown over the course of the last several years, we definitely see the difference. It is a badge of honor that the citizens of Lake City host this wonderful event every year, year in and year out.”
ArtFields will accept submissions until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2020. Selected artists will be notified in Dec. 2020. The prizes available are as follows: Grand Prize $50,000, Second Place $25,000, People’s Choice 2D $12,500, People’s Choice 3D $12,500. The ArtFields competition and celebration will take place from April 23, 2021 to May 1, 2021.
“We always ask everyone to come if they can,” Coleman said. “It was a heavily debated decision to cancel the in-person event this year because it means so much, not just to Lake City, but to people really across the southeast. We would love for people to take some time to come see us, we will be here April 23 to May 1 and it is more than just an exhibition, it is a celebration.”
For more information about prizes and rules, visit www.artfieldssc.org/prizes-and-rules.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
