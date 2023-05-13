BRAMWELL – About 12 years ago this month, the Memorial Day Weekend was kicked off when a new branch of the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail reached into Mercer County and starting bringing in ATV tourists and their economic boost.
Stretching for about 57 miles through Mercer County with varying degrees of difficulty challenging ATV enthusiasts, the Pocahontas Trail has brought visitors from all 50 states to the region and continues to do so. Mayor Louise Stoker of Bramwell said the area stays busy as ATV tourists come and go.
“Today we’re already full of them,” she said of the visitors coming downtown. “And it’s Monday. It’s been so busy. It’s just constant. Everybody’s busy.”
More businesses centered on serving ATV visitors have been opening in Mercer County since the Pocahontas Trail was created. Resorts offering cabins and tree houses have opened in the Bluewell and Montcalm areas as well as businesses offering ATV equipment and service. More lodging continuously becomes available as former homes are renovated. Even a former bank along Route 52 in Bluewell has been turned into the Old Bank Lodge; its drive-through lanes have been converted into garages long enough for ATVs and the trailers hauling them.
“Economically speaking, it’s been a boon to us,” Stoker stated. “A boon is what it’s doine for these counties, for Mercer and McDowell and over in Tazewell. What it’s done for these counties has been amazing.”
The Hatfield-McCoy Trail system has kept growing ever since in opened in October 2000, according to Deputy Executive Director John Fekete of the Hatifield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority.
“We’re almost 23 years in and still into the process,” he said. “The system continues to grow. We continue to add more miles and more trails and we’re seeing a lot more entrepreneurs opening up businesses around the trail.”
An important part of the local system, the Pocahontas Trailhead in Coaldale, was finished about two years ago.
“That is a full-service trailhead,” Fekete stated. “It’s open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. seven days a week. You can park there, you can get souvenirs there, you can get trail passes there and it’s right beside one of our newest resort/lodging facility, the ATV Trail Camp. That’s the type of development we’re looking for. It’s happening and it’s bringing people to town.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.