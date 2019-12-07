BLUEFIELD — It was just another Sunday morning 78-years-ago today when the sun rose over Pearl Harbor, home of the Pacific Fleet of the United States Navy. Battleships including the U.S.S. West Virginia, the U.S.S. Arizona and the U.S.S. Oklahoma were lined up in the shallow harbor. Thousands of sailors, Marines, soldiers and other personnel were either relaxing or getting ready to start their day.
Tensions were high on the international scene. In Europe, Great Britain was struggling to survive as German submarines – known then as U-boats – were sinking merchant ships and threatened to starve the island nation into surrender. In Europe, Nazi Germany had conquered France and had armies fighting in North Africa and the Soviet Union.
In the United States, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt believed that Germany was a major threat. He worked to help Great Britain by loaning weapons and exchanging surplus U.S. Navy destroyers for British bases. Roosevelt had to move cautiously because the majority of Americans, known collectively as isolationists, wanted to stay out of the war in Europe.
What happened 78-years-ago at Pearl Harbor changed the situation suddenly and dramatically. The Empire of Japan, feeling threatened by an American oil embargo and other sanctions resulting from their brutal war effort in China, had decided that war with the United States was inevitable. And that nation’s leaders had decided to attack first. Admiral Isoroko Yamamoto of the Imperial Japanese Navy formulated a plan to destroy American naval power in the Pacific Ocean. He hoped to land a devastating blow that would bring America to the negotiating table, but he had little hope of winning a protracted war.
A Japanese task force with several aircraft carriers managed to reach the Hawaiian Islands undetected and launched a sneak attack on Pearl Harbor. Soon the West Virginia would take seven torpedo hits and sink in the shallow bay. The Arizona would be hit by a Japanese bomb and explode, killing more than a thousand of the crewmen aboard her. The Oklahoma would capsize, losing hundreds of crewmen with more trapped inside the overturned hull. And the list of damaged ships and facilities and causalities continued to grow.
Today, United States and state flags will fly at half-staff in support of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued an order Friday to fly flags at half-staff.
“In support of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and in accordance with President Donald J. Trump’s proclamation, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags on all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff for the entire day of Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, to honor the 2,334 servicemen and servicewomen who died as a result of the attack on U.S. military forces in Hawaii and the 1,143 more who were wounded in the attack,” according to the governor’s proclamation.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Friday that there was no greater symbol of American resilience than the U.S.S. West Virginia, which was one of the four battleships sink at Pearl Harbor. During the attack, she was targeted more than any other ship; however, the attack did not end the battleship’s career.
“But in fact, after being refloated and undergoing repairs, the West Virginia would later be involved in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa and ultimately reached Tokyo Bay just days before Japan’s formal surrender,” Manchin said.
“This great ship that proudly represents the Mountain State is a symbol of the American people. The ship’s story reveals that even in those moments when we are shaken to the core, we should never lose hop,” Manchin said. “Like the American people, the U.S.S. West Virginia signifies that while we may face difficult times, they also become the moments we remember the most, defining who we are and what we are made of.”
Tony Whitlow, curator of the Those Who Served War Museum in Princeton and a veteran of the Korean War – which came a few years after World War II – remembered the situation in America before the Japanese planes attacked Pearl Harbor.
“The United States had isolated ourselves from going to war in Europe but they really needed our help and resources over there,” Whitlow recalled. “On Dec. 7 when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor that pulled us directly into war. Since the Japanese were allied with Germany that meant that both of them declared war on us.”
German dictator Adolf Hitler decided to declare war on the United States a few days after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. The day after the attack, President Roosevelt went before Congress and delivered a speech which rallied the shocked and outraged American public, brought an end to isolationist sentiments and took the United States into World War II.
“The Pearl Harbor attack pulled us out of our isolationism mind set,” Whitlow said of those days. “It was a very defining moment for us because we had not gotten into the war. If we hadn’t of gotten involved, the war’s outcome would be very different. America would be very different now if we hadn’t intervened in World War II.”
Even though the attack on Pearl Harbor happened 78 years ago, its impact on world history is not something which can be ignored and needs to be remembered.
“If you don’t remember the past, it will repeat itself in the future. It’s very important that the younger generation knows how real World War II was,” Whitlow said. “Young people haven’t really been exposed to that much. They know there was a World War II and they know there was a Pearl Harbor, but we need to bring more reality into it.”
Exhibits at the Those Who Served War Museum often show young people a glimpse into history. They see uniforms and artifacts, but they also hear the stories of real people who served in the military and made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
“One time I had a group of students in the museum and I was telling them Dana White’s story. Dana was a B-17 bomber pilot in World War II from Mercer County. I told them how Dana died in the war at a young age and showed them pictures of his girlfriend and told them how Dana would never know the joys of being a husband, a father, and a grandfather.”
Dana White’s story touched one of the visitors.
“I looked at one of the young girls and saw tears streaming down her face. I apologized and told her that I didn’t mean to upset her. She saw I was struggling to comfort her and she said, ‘I didn’t realize the sacrifices,’” Whitlow said. “She knew there was a World War II, but she didn’t know the sacrifices that hit home to Mercer County. I actually teared up. Her innocence touched me. There are heart wrenching stories to be told.”
Manchin said Americans needed to remember the sacrifices that were made 78-years-ago at Pearl Harbor.
“Today, we pay homage to the brave Americans who sacrificed their lives on that infamous December morning. We will never forget their service and sacrifice, always remembering those lost not only in our hearts, but also in the way we live our lives,” Manchin said. “Let us never forget those who came before us, and lived and died for this nation. And let us always mark dates like December 7, 1941 as the times we remember who we are as a nation and the strength of American resilience.”
