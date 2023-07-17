Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has issued a statewide air quality advisory for fine particulate matter until midnight EDT tonight. Air Quality Index scores for most of the state are in the 151 to 150 range, which which can cause health effects in sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. N-95 masks can help reduce smoke inhalation and potential health risks. For more information about air quality in your area, visit https://www.airnow.gov/. Please make sure you are viewing the interactive map for your area using the "contours" setting for Ozone and Particulate Matter.