The Mercer County Animal Shelter is pausing for now on its plan to euthanize dogs and cats.
Sixty one animals were adopted over the weekend, helping to alleviate crowding at the shelter, the facility said in a Facebook posting.
“I want to give a big thank you to Grant's Supermarket for helping sponsor the fees and giving each adoption a voucher for food. A shout-out to Barkingham Palace for giving some of the dogs here a bath and haircut to make them beautiful for adoption,” the shelter statement said. “Now the biggest thank you to the public who stepped up and got these babies a home. Between Friday and today we adopted a total of 61 animals!”
This includes 37 dogs and 24 cats that were adopted.
Shelter Director Stacey Harman had previously warned that officials would have to begin euthanizing dogs and cats Tuesday if enough animals aren’t adopted.
The statement went on to say that officials are pausing for now on the plan to euthanize dogs and cats Tuesday.
“With that being said we are at least safe from Tuesday and hopefully for awhile,” the statement added. “We will not have to euthanize anything Tuesday. I also want to thank my staff. We are all worn out, tired, and ready for a couple days off. They have worked so hard to get these animals home. Euthanizing is never something we want to. It is very mentally and emotionally hard. So thank you, everyone from the bottom of my heart.
Don't forget Grant's will be sponsoring the fees until next Saturday. So hopefully we don't fill back up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.