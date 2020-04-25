PRINCETON — The Mercer County Animal Shelter is closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but its dogs and cats still need food; so the shelter is accepting donations Saturday to help keep homeless pets fed.
Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in front of the animal shelter at 961 Shelter Road near Princeton, according to Stacey Harman, director of the Mercer County Animal Shelter.
Besides dog and cat food, the shelter’s animals also need cat litter, blankets and treats, she said.
Dogs and cats are still available for people who want to foster a homeless pet.
“I will be taking pictures of what we have left (today) and post them on our Facebook page for anyone that wants to foster,” Harman said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.