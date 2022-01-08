PRINCETON — Fans of a woman who gave America laughter on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” are asking animal lovers to give to their local animal shelters on her birthday, Jan. 17.
Betty White, who was known for loving animals as well as performing on television and the movies, passed away Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99. To honor White’s memory, fans are asking people to donate $5 to their local animal shelters on Jan. 17, which would have been White’s 100th birthday. White was best known for playing roles such as Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.”
Animal shelters in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia are welcoming the opportunity to receive new donations. Contributions often dwindle after the Christmas holidays.
“Monetary donations are always good because we do get a lot of medical expenses,” said Director Stacy Hartman at the Mercer County Animal Shelter. “I just had a cat that was hit by a car and had a leg amputated. That was at least $400 to $500.”
Besides money, the animal shelter, which is currently at full capacity, always needs food donations as well as items such as cleaning supplies and kitty litter, she said. The animal shelter cannot take donations by Paypal. People can call the shelter is they want to donate over the phone, and donations can be mailed to the Mercer County Animal Shelter at 961 Shelter Road, Princeton WV 24740. They can be taken to the animal shelter, too.
Hartman remembered watching Betty White both on television and the movies. One movie she likes is “Lake Placid,” a dark comedy in which White plays an eccentric animal lover who speaks up for a huge crocodile that’s preying on her neighbors.
“Yes, I watched her a lot. One of my favorites is ‘Lake Placid” because she feeds the little baby alligators,” she said.
Further south, Sharon Sagety of the McDowell County Humane Society had not yet heard about the plan to honor Betty White’s memory Jan. 17. It’s coming at a particularly good time for the shelter’s dogs and cats.
“Oh, that’s great,” Sagety said about the challenge. “It’s much needed. This is the time of year when we really need a lot of help. It’s been the worst year we’ve had for donations at the shelter. It’s been a really slim year.”
While monetary donations are welcome, the McDowell County shelter needs supplies, too.
“We really need canned food for dogs and cats,” Sagety said. “We’re pretty good right now on the dry food, but we really desperately need the canned food.”
Being able to give dogs and cats canned food when they’re malnourished helps restore their health. They don’t find dry pet food very appealing, but canned food stimulates them to eat and gives them more calories, she said. This helps get the animals to the point where they will eat dry food.
Other necessities are needed, too. The shelter could use more disposable nitrile gloves as well as cat litter and cleaning supplies, Sagety added.
Donations can be mailed to the McDowell County Humane Society at P.O. Box 714, Welch, WV 24801. Sagety said that donations can also be made at the society’s website.
In Tazewell County, Manager Randy Sheets at the Tazewell County Animal Shelter remembered watching Betty White on shows like “The Golden Girls” with his family.
“She was a character now,” he said. “She could do it all.”
Since the shelter is a government entity, it cannot ask for monetary donations, but it can accept them if people choose to offer them. Like other animal shelters, the Tazewell County facility always needs supplies, Sheets said.
“We can always use puppy and kitten food, dry or wet,” he stated. “We can always use puppy pads, blankets, paper towels, bleach and laundry detergent.”
People who want to make monetary donations can mail them to the Tazewell County Animal Shelter, 736 Camp Joy Road, Bluefield, Va. 24605. Supplies and other donations can be dropped off at the shelter.
Second Chance for Cats in Bluefield could also benefit from the tributes to Betty White. Elizabeth MacDonald, co-founder of Second Chance, said they are currently housing 65 cats and kittens.
“Of course, we always need food,” she said. “We use Purina brand cat chow and Friskies canned food. and we always need things like litter, paper towels, detergent and treats. Our cats love treats. That’s always a good thing to get them.”
MacDonald said many people donate by sending items from Amazon or Chewy to Second Chance’s address at 874 Littlesburg Road, Bluefield, WV 24701.
Two valuable things people can give the cats is their time and affection.
“If anyone wants to visit, we’re always asking people to just come in and sit and socialize with them,” MacDonald said, adding that the cats roam freely unless they are sick. “The cats love it and they love to be brushed. It’s just socialization, and it goes a long way in getting adoptions.”
MacDonald has been binge watching “The Golden Girls” for days on a channel featuring a Betty White marathon.
“Oh my goodness. I have watched Betty White for years,” she said.
Representatives of the Pet Haven Rescue in Falls Mills, Va. were unavailable Friday.
