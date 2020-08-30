EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is the seventh in our “Angels for the Animals” series spotlighting individuals in our community who care for stray, orphaned and abandoned cats and dogs.
BLUEFIELD — Elizabeth MacDonald and Darlene Little started rescuing the homeless cats of Mercer County and surrounding areas over a decade ago. Fittingly enough, the two first met while tending to a colony of cats.
In 2008, they founded Second Chance for Cats, which started as a spay and neuter group for homeless and feral cat communities. In 2013, MacDonald and Little were able to buy a house with land and outbuildings to start their rescue and adoption center. They made this change after realizing that many of the colonies they were attending to were not, in fact, feral; they were pets that people had abandoned.
“When we first started this, we had both been rescuing on our own, we did not even know each other. We met feeding a colony. At that time there were several dog rescues but there was not really anything for cats and especially not homeless cats,” MacDonald recalled. “We felt like that was a need that needed to be addressed.”
MacDonald said that the most rewarding aspect of their work is knowing that they are making a difference. According to MacDonald, Second Chance for Cats has spayed and neutered over 4,000 cats from 2008 to July 31, 2020. But, for their work to continue, the rescue needs support from the community.
When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the world, animal rescue work was left up to the volunteers in the community. MacDonald said the rescue took in a couple of pregnant cats in January, which was unusual for the time of year. “Usually they do not start getting pregnant until March or April, but last year was not really a bad winter,” MacDonald said. “As early on as late January and early February, we were already getting a couple of pregnant cats, so we knew this was going to be a bad year.”
MacDonald said that since mother cats get very protective over their kittens, they are kept in a room by themselves, which takes up space at the rescue. This problem was partially resolved early on in the pandemic because of the fosters that stepped up to take in pregnant cats.
“We had to step up because if we did not, we were going to have a terrible time,” MacDonald said. “At that point, we started talking to fosters. Patti Owensby was a foster for us last year so we already knew her. Patti knew Tracy, Tracy knew Angel and Angel knew someone else, so we were able to pull in a foster base and with a foster base, we were able to do so much more than what our little rescue could do because we could house these pregnant cats and kittens in different places instead of just at our rescue. So, with having these fosters, we could move the pregnant cats to the fosters and that helped us out tremendously. If it wasn’t for them, we would have been dead in the water, so to speak, because we could not have done it without them.”
Second Chance for Cats has ten fosters, including MacDonald and Little. At the time of this writing, the rescue is housing double the number of cats and kittens it was built to house and that does not include cats and kittens being housed at fosters homes.
“Just this year, we have already taken in over 300 cats and kittens,” MacDonald said. “That is scary. We still continue to get these calls, constantly. Our Facebook messenger, our home phones, they ring constantly. People wanting us to take cats and kittens and about all we can offer is spay and neuter services at this point. It would be wonderful if we could help everybody but we just can’t.”
MacDonald said that the biggest need in the rescue and foster community, to her is people to help.
“I personally think that our biggest need is people to help. I work full time, all of our fosters have foster animals plus their own animals, plus they do transports, Darlene is at the rescue every day for a period of time...what these people don’t understand is that we are more than willing to spay and neuter and pay for it through our grant, but we need them to step up because it truly takes a village. Only so many people can do so much. To me, that is the biggest need, people who will help go into these areas and get them fixed.”
Michelle Cole, West Virginia Third Congressional District Leader of the Humane Society of the United States expressed her appreciation for the work of Second Chance for Cats.
“Elizabeth MacDonald and Darlene Little offer a tremendous service to our community by providing spay and neuter assistance and a rescue center that houses many cats and kittens available for adoption. I am constantly amazed by what they are able to accomplish working strictly from donations, fundraising, and grants. They have helped alter nearly 4,000 cats since their inception in 2008 and have adopted nearly 200 cats into loving homes thus far in 2020. They have a handful of dedicated volunteers that help them provide care to the cats who call the Little MacDonald Farm home until their forever homes are found; whether it be terminally ill cats in their sanctuary program or nursing mothers with kittens who will eventually be adopted through their rescue center. New volunteers are always needed and encouraged to contact Elizabeth or Darlene via email at secondchancecatswv@gmail.com. Donations can be made through PayPal at secondchanceforcats@yahoo.com.”
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
