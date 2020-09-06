EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is the second in our “Angels for the Animals” series spotlighting individuals in our community who care for stray, orphaned and abandoned cats and dogs.
BLUEFIELD — When the hurricane sirens echo, others might flee to safety while Brandon Riffe boards a plane headed for the eye of the storm.
Riffe is the founder and president of the Animal Disaster Relief Coalition (ADRC). When he is not heading into disaster zones, he works with local rescue organizations for the animals. He said an incident with his own dog being struck by a car on purpose spurred him into rescue work. “That was the turning point for me to do something to stand up for them and protect them,” he said.
Michelle Cole, West Virginia 3rd Congressional District Leader of the Humane Society of the United States said Riffe provides the community with a unique type of rescue service.
“Brandon provides one of the most diverse services to our community, not only does he help domestic animals in need but he has also helped with livestock and wildlife in need as well,” Cole said.
Before founding his organization, Riffe still traveled to disaster zones to help the animals. He kicked up his rescue efforts after saving animals after Hurricane Florence in 2018.
“It takes a lot of money, time and manpower to do disaster situations. Since then we have traveled all over to do disaster work. We are coming back from Louisiana, once I get back home it will be almost 13 days since I have been home,” Riffe said in a telephone interview with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph while catching a ride back home with another rescuer in a transport vehicle, rescued dogs barked in the background. He has spent the last two weeks away from his family and friends, rescuing animals left displaced by Hurricane Laura. The exhaustion in Riffe’s voice is palpable, but so was the hope and resilience required to do his work.
“We get them (the animals) to higher ground and safety,” Riffe said. “When they have been left behind, as long as they aren’t injured or sick we usually just water and feed and shelter in place. We document everything: location, picture, time and date. If they are injured or need serious medical attention we will pull them out and get them to a vet.”
Riffe said his most fond memories of his rescue work include either reuniting animals with their families after a disaster, or being able to place a recently healed animal in a loving home.
“We do it for the animals, to make sure they are safe,” Riffe said. “Obviously, the animals are the number one priority so we do what we can to make sure they are safe and taken care of. They are kind of helpless in these situations that we have to rescue them in. When we can reunite them with an owner or get them into a new, loving home, or save the ones that are dying on us. That is the best part of it all. The ones that are sick and inured, when we can save them and get them into a good home, that is the best part.”
When Hurricane Laura was hitting the gulf coast, Riffe flew out of Charlotte, N.C., headed for New Orleans, La. After landing, he drove into the storm, looking for stray animals fleeing the hurricane.
“I rode the storm out in New Iberia, Louisiana. That was the first category four storm that I have ever ridden out in my life. It was an experience for sure. From there, we moved into Lake Charles, which got the eye of the storm,” Riffe said. “We have been there ever since and have been helping animals and trying to make sure they have food and water.”
In addition, Riffe works with local communities to distribute human and animal’s needs. He said that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has not changed his work because there is always a need for animal rescue work.
“It has really not changed much. The need for animal rescue is still there and the animals are not too affected by the COVID-19 situation,” Riffe said. “Maybe with some owners having to go to the hospital or something, but the animal need is always there, that never changes.”
According to Riffe, in the most recent disaster zone of Hurricane Laura, the animal and human distribution center ended up merging together to distribute supplies as quickly as possible.
“We also hand out food and supplies in the communities to whoever needs it for their animals,” Riffe said. “We order in big loads of dog and cat food, animal supplies like that and we were also linked up with a distribution center that was doing human supplies, so we kind of merged it all into one and did one big distribution center.”
The Animal Disaster Relief Coalition (ADRC) is a 501 nonprofit, meaning they operate solely on donations. “When we do not have donations, it comes out of my pocket, so donations are always appreciated,” Riffe said.
“Additionally he will go directly into the path of destruction as with his most recent trip to Louisiana to help provide food and water to animals affected by Hurricane Laura,” Cole said of Riffe’s animal rescue efforts. “His efforts in disaster relief go on for days and he and his team work around the clock to provide assistance where needed. Please send donations to https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ADRC18 to help efforts by Animal Disaster Relief Coalition.”
The group also operates a Facebook page that can be found at www.facebook.com/animaldisasterreleifcoalition.
