MCDOWELL — When Courtney Prater’s phone rings she knows that most likely, there is a dog in need. At a moment’s notice she will head to the animal’s location to assist. Just weeks later, most of the animals she rescues are in loving homes.
A lifelong love of animals runs deep in all of our “Angels for the Animals.” Prater has been rescuing animals her whole life, but at the beginning of 2020, she took her rescue efforts to a new level after she met Kathy Tabor, founder and president of Alive animal services.
“I do everything from rescue to foster,” Prater said. “I help Kathy with transports, getting the dogs to their vet appointments, getting their checkups, anything from feeding them, bathing them, vetting them, driving them around, they get a little bit of all of that from me.”
“I started fostering a little bit before COVID hit,” Prater said. “I was seeing that there are a lot of great rescues that are willing to take these animals out of McDowell County. There really is no where for them to be safe until these rescues could actually place them.”
One unique aspect of Prater’s rescue efforts is her rapport with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department. She works with the department when they get claims or animal abuse and neglect. She also works almost exclusively with dogs, because of an allergy to cats. She said that if a cat is in need, she will have to take allergy medication, but she will help.
“We get photos and videos, checking the dogs out to see how they are doing,” Prater said. “Most of the time, we have to immediately pull them. When that happens, Kathy is the first person I call. She has taught me a large amount of knowledge about dogs and what to look for, so she is the first person I call and we try to set up where we can put them and keep them safe until we can get them to the vet.”
McDowell County Sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Martin is one of the deputies that works with Prater on animal abuse and neglect cases.
“When an animal cruelty complaint comes into my office, I go out and check out the situation of the animal,” Prater said. “If I find that there is animal cruelty at play, or some reason why that animal should not be in the place it is in, me and Courtney will return to the scene end she will rescue the animal.”
Deputy Martin wanted to make one thing clear: he would not be able to do his work without the efforts of local animal rescue organizations.
“I want you to understand something, I could absolutely not do the job that I have been asked to do without Courtney and ALIVE out of Mercer County and several other individuals that work with them,” Deputy Martin said. “I would not be able to do anything without them, it would be a complete waste of time without them. I just tell them when things happen, but they are the ones that make it complete.”
Michelle Cole, West Virginia Third Congressional District Leader of the Humane Society of the United States is a native of McDowell County and admires the work of Prater in the area.
“I am from McDowell County and it holds a very special place in my heart,” Cole said. “I have pulled many dogs out myself over the years because they had no where to go. I am extremely thankful for all that Courtney is doing; taking dogs into her home and providing much needed veterinary care, nourishment, and the love they deserve. I can’t say enough good things about Deputy Martin who was instrumental in removing three dogs from owners who were using them for dogfighting after arresting them for narcotics possession. Unfortunately dogfighting continues today. If you suspect that dogfighting is taking place at a residence, call the HSUS tip line at 1-877-TIP-HSUS. You can receive a reward of up to $5,000 from The HSUS if your tip leads to the conviction of a dogfighter. Your information will be held in the strictest of confidence.”
Cole noted that HSUS employees are working remotely so the tip line refers people to the humane society.org website. Anyone with information can email westvirginia@humanesociety.org or Cole directly at cole.wvhsus@gmail.com or call her at 304-220-5500 to provide information.
Prater recently saved one such dog and he was almost what people in the animal rescuing community call a “foster fail.” The term refers to a foster dog eventually being adopted by it’s foster owners.
“I had him for about three weeks. He came from a neglect case here in McDowell County, he was a pit bull. The first time I laid eyes on him, my heart sank. It usually sinks to a certain level with animals, but just to look at him, he was broken,” Prater said. “He had no human interaction.”
After just two days of proper care and attention, the dog showed Prater his gratitude. “I was sitting outside letting him explore and do his thing and he just kind of came and crawled up in my lap and he just let out this big sigh and his little pit bull lips ruffled,” Prater said. “I told him, ‘you’re going to be okay, we are going to be okay, we will figure this out and we will be fine.’ He was just the biggest, heaviest cuddle bug I have probably ever had.”
Prater works with a foster-based rescue call Grassroots that is based in Delaware.
“These animals never see a shelter again. When we transport them and they arrive in Delaware, there are families waiting to take them into their homes,” Prater said. “Having that relationship with Grassroots makes me feel better when my fosters leave me because I know they are going to a great place and I think that makes it hurt a little bit less.”
Even with a full time job, Prater works hard for the animals during her downtime. She said it is all worth while when she sees the end result.
“When you first lay eyes on them and you see how broken they are and how sick they are, but by the time that they leave me, they are healthy, their personalities are starting to come out, you get to see them running around and interacting with other dogs and a lot of the time they have just been tied up somewhere and so when you get to see them just run and be happy to be galloping around the yard...just free. That little, just sigh, or little ‘arf’ or that little head nudge, it feels like they are nudging your soul.”
