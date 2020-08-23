EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is the sixth in our “Angels for the Animals” series spotlighting individuals in our community who care for stray, orphaned and abandoned cats and dogs.
BLUEFIELD — When the coronavirus pandemic sent the world home to work, many took a sigh of relief. However, others, like Patti Owensby used the opportunity to rescue and care for more cats and kittens in need.
Owensby works for an engineer and moved her office into her sister’s empty trailer at the beginning of 2020. By August, she operates a rescue from that trailer. Through donations and hard work, the trailer is now a cat sanctuary and rescue. Cats and kittens play with countless toys, snuggle each other to sleep on couches, and are treated with great care until they can be adopted into their forever homes.
“I started with a couple sanctuary cats and then when COVID hit, it kind of became a miniature rescue. I started doing this this year. The kitten thing really happened because of COVID. I had the adults, four cats who were sanctuary cats. They were not really social so I brought them here to work with them,” Owensby said. “It needs some work, but it is better to keep it running and used for something good. I turned it into a home for them.”
Michelle Cole, West Virginia Third Congressional District Leader of the Humane Society of the United States praised Owensby’s rescue efforts and her passion for animals.
“I have known Patti for many years and the one word I would use to describe her is ‘passionate.’ She puts her entire heart into animal rescue and I attribute thousands of lives being saved to her. She will go out and save cats and kittens in harms way take them into her home and socialize them and them place them into loving homes through the many rescue organizations she works with,” Cole said. “I also remember a big red dog that she wouldn’t stop until she found a way to get him into the proper hands for rehabilitation after being injured and unable to walk. She managed to get him on a flight right out of Mercer County Airport and we all cried as we watched him leave, but they were tears of joy! Patti can also compel donors to contribute to animals she is involved with through fundraisers on Facebook, she has such a network that she almost always reaches her goal. We are so fortune to have Patti work with Second Chance for Cats and A.L.I.V.E. Animals in Mercer County and many other rescues out of state to help these homeless animals find their forever homes.”
Owensby takes in the hardest cases to show others that the impossible can be done. She runs a well-oiled rescue from her home office, turned rescue. Different rooms and spaces in the trailer provide for all the needs of her foster cats and kittens. When free-roaming cats and kittens arrive, they get their own room to adjust in.
“This is what I do with the kittens that are free roaming, I bring them here, where you have really social ones and put them in a room first and quarantine them and then start working with them,” Owensby explained. “I start letting the kittens visit them and the kittens will bring them around faster than I can bring them around. That is why it is important to have friendly, social kittens. There are people out there that want to help that you are never going to know about, trying to help these animals in these locations. It takes a village,” Owensby said. “I just wish I could do more of it, to be honest. There is so much of it out there.”
Owensby also photographs animals for ALIVE Animal Services Inc. and Second Chance for Cats, in an effort to make the cats more adoptable. “The photography and videos make the dogs and cats more adoptable by showing their personalities,” she said. “The photography and the video is what saves them. People see those photos and video and can see them as a pet, not a nuisance.”
One of Owensby’s sayings is that rescue work “takes a village.” She and her fellow local rescuers are in constant contact and work in partnership with one another for the better of the animals.
“It is never just me, it takes a village,” Owensby said, remembering the ‘mud dog rescue’ from McDowell County. “There were 20 people on that site and 40 people in Del. to foster, countless people had to have donated for all of their vet care. It takes a large number of people that no one sees behind the scene but I value that and I try to remember it and tell people and remind them that it takes a village. There are a whole lot of people that make what I do possible.”
