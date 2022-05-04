PRINCETON — What one teacher thought was going to be a typical meeting turned into a celebration Tuesday when she learned that she is Mercer County’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year.
Angie Fisher, the agribusiness teacher at the Mercer County Technical Education Center (MCTEC), was in the seminar center when Mercer County Board of Education President Paul Hodges and Superintendent Edward Toman came in carrying festive balloons and flowers.
Fisher said that she has been a teacher “on and off for about seven years.” An agriculture teacher she had in high school inspired her to enter the profession. Now Fisher teaches that subject at MCTEC.
“I run the agri department at MCTEC. We have three pathways. Animal systems, plant systems and agriculture business management,” she said.
One part of the agriculture program is a greenhouse that operates as a business. She was working there just before Tuesday’s meeting started.
“Right now, we’re actually open to the public,” Fisher said. “That’s why I tried to get out of this meeting because I had customers in the greenhouse now. All of the labor is normally done by students. Right now, it’s our lunch break.”
Fisher said back at the greenhouse. “My students have been super busy.”
“This greenhouse is considered a West Virginia simulated workplace, “ she said midst the flowers and other plants. “These students are looked at as employees with me as the manager, so they’re learning on the job experience. We have a cash register. They greet customers, load vehicles. They’re learning all the skills needed to run a retail greenhouse.”
Selecting a county teacher of the year is not an easy process, Toman said.
“We have a committee that selects the teacher of the year, so they go through all that process and we have a teacher of the year at every school, and then from there the committee put together and looks at applications and selects it,” he said.
“She’ll be running for the state teacher of the year. I think that application has to be in by the 15th of this month, so she’ll have to put that together and I think they have up to six finalists and they have the state teacher of the year in September,” he said.
“I think it’s great,” Hodges said about Fisher becoming the county’s teacher of the year. “She does a wonderful job for us. It’s really important, what they do over here at MCTEC. Get our kids ready to go out in the real world and get a job.”
