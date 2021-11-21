BLUEFIELD — When Amy Marson joined the U.S. Army in 1995 serving as a medic, she didn’t dream that 26 years later she would be standing on a stage receiving one of the most prestigious awards the military presents to civilians.
But on Nov. 2, Marson, wife of the Bluefield City Manager, retired Col. Cecil Marson, received the Col. Martha Raye Volunteer Award for “Outstanding Civilian Service” for 2020.
Presented by the Special Forces Charitable Trust Green Berets, the award is named in honor of Raye for her many years entertaining, and sometimes pitching in to help, troops during World War II and the Vietnam War. Pres. Lyndon B. Johnson made Raye an honorary Lt. Col. in the Armed Forces and presented her with a Green Beret in 1964.
But Marson, a Dallas, Texas native, initially was eyeing a military career, even applying to join the Marines when she was only 8 years old.
“They mailed me back a letter and box of all of these goodies and said to come back and see them in 10 years when you are 18,” she said, adding that her parents did not serve in the military but others in her family did and everyone has always been very patriotic, respecting and honoring the military.
So after she later joined the Army, her first duty station was in Alaska, where she met her future husband, with marriage and starting a family becoming a priority.
“I served four years,” she said, and then had the opportunity to continue to serve as a civilian in a new extended family of special forces wives and children.
The reality of what it meant to be a wife of a special forces soldier sank in right after they had their first son, Harry, in 2003.
“Nine days after he was born, Cecil had 12 hours notice to deploy to Operation Iraqi Freedom,” she said. “I stayed home after that.”
Marson said special forces troops are on “heavy rotation” and Cecil, over the course of 17 years fighting terrorism, deployed seven different times, not including training and exercises that often took him away.
Those deployments for the families they leave behind are difficult, she said, and families often need various degrees of support, especially from others going through the same thing.
“The men were all gone so the women had to rally and figure out how to care of one another,” she said.
The Martha Raye Award was created in 2010 to recognize those family members who stepped up to the plate and volunteered their time and talents in helping others.
Marson said she felt “very fortune, very honored” to receive the award because so many others are deserving.
“I am really not that special,” she said. “I could give you 50 other deserving women.”
The impact of deployment is hard, but it also gave her an enhanced appreciation of the time spent together when he was home.
“We don’t fight about small things,” she said. “Every day you wake up and your family is together and intact is a good day, and you appreciate it
with a joyful and grateful heart.”
Marson said she and her husband both knew serving the community they were in, the special forces community, was important to them.
A lot of spouses take the role their husbands have on their military teams, she said, and since Cecil was a captain at the time and a 12-man team leader, she decided to be a leader as well, making sure all the families in that group had whatever they may need, and were all included in sharing their experiences.
The team their husband were on often worked incognito, as they did in Iraq, she said, so it was not unusual not to hear from them for longer periods of time.
“I think it was two months before I heard from Cecil when he deployed after Harry was a baby,” she said.
The result of the work those teams do create a situation where their spouses become a close-knit team as well and become, and stay, like sisters.
“We could watch the news on CNN and know a lot was going on but you didn’t know where they were and you know people were getting killed,” she said, “so there was this very unique bond between the women. You can’t explain that to someone else.”
At one point, when she had no idea where her husband was in Iraq, by coincidence she saw him in a photo in Time Magazine.
Her sister saw the photo and asked her about what civilian clothes Cecil may be wearing and she then looked at the photo and knew it was him.
“They had a reporter embedded with them,” she said of the reason for the magazine story. “That is how I knew he was in Northern Iraq.”
Marson said that first 12-man team eventually increased dramatically as her husband moved up in the leadership ranks, from 12 men to 100 to 200 and lastly, at West Point, about 3,000.
Cecil Marson was Garrison Commander at West Point before retiring and accepting the position in Bluefield.
Responsibilities as a leader in her position expanded as well, from helping organize the celebration of the birth of a baby to being part of a “care team” if there was a death.
“We would be the ones to activate that care team and take care of the family left behind,” she said.
Marson started out as a Solider Family Readiness Group leader and then an advisor as a step in the process of taking care of larger groups.
It was not a “job,” but she worked 40 to 60 hours a week and on call 24/7 “in a good way.”
Marson said a big part of leading a group is communication, making sure everyone was made aware of everything happening, including family celebrations or getting relevant information out, keeping the lines open and “making sure everyone is communicating. It’s also a way socially to keep the group connected and healthy.”
But she emphasized it was always a team effort. “I did nothing solo.”
Although Marson downplays what she did, her track record says otherwise, When she joined several of her volunteer colleagues from around the nation to receive awards for 2020 and 2021 at a special ceremony in Arlington, the official program for the event included descriptions of award recipients.
“Amy Marson has always been a huge advocate for our Special Forces and Army Families and has given countless hours as a Family Readiness volunteer, leader and advisor,” the description said. “She has volunteered on behalf of children in the community both here and abroad through mission trips. She and her family have moved around the country and around the world … Amy is a kind and generous woman with a big heart and a force for good in whatever community she is part of … She sees where the needs are and rolls up her sleeves and tackles the challenges set before her.”
She was described as “one of those spouses who cares so deeply about other people it shows in her face, in her hugs, in her tears, and radiates throughout the whole community. Being a Garrison Commander’s wife, Amy has a choice to participate in all the things the post would ‘require’ of her, or she can do things that make a difference, to not only see change, but to do it in a way she expects nothing in return … That’s why she stands out … Amy is the first to always silently and tactfully reach out to friends to seek donations … to provide Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners to those Army families in need. West Point had a fatal accident for cadets, not once, but twice, during the last year. Amy was the first to help our first-responders and those hurting in the community. She helped a Gold Star spouse get a mortgage paid for and organized a team to run in his honor.”
Marson is not longer part of an official team but she continues to be close to many wives she knows and she is a mentor.
“My theory is, you should always be mentored and you should always be mentoring someone,” she said. “No matter where you are, I have much to learn and I have much to share.”
Now, she is settling in and trying to decide what community involvement she will pursue in Bluefield.
“I am super overwhelmed and thankful to be here,” she said. “We came for this interview in March and it was the dreariest time. It was cold and ugly.”
But members of the city board told her that all would change and the beauty would once again surface.
“I want to tell you what sold me on Bluefield,” she said. “That is the people.”
Marson said everywhere she went, everyone was kind and “this community cares about the community.”
After moving here in August, they are feeling at home now, with Harry off to Bucknell University and their other son Hank at Bluefield High School, both runners.
However, one development occurred that she has never experienced in her adult life.
“I am putting down roots for the first time in 26 years,” she said, referring to the temporary residency members of the military live with. “We bought our first home … It feels really good.”
Marson said both she and her husband are excited to be here said the people here love their home.
“There is really nothing that can’t be done here,” she said. “That is because of the people we have met. People love this community.”
The move here also fulfills a promise Cecil made to her before they were married.
Cecil Marson is from Elkins (his father was a coal miner), and he told her when his military career was over he wanted to move back to West Virginia and give back.
“He loves West Virginia,” she said. “West Virginians are very unique in that way (love of their state). It’s unstoppable once you are headed in that direction … There is passion and love and sincerity about the community that is so refreshing.”
Marson said she and her husband were once on a ski hill in Austria when they heard people singing a song.
It was John Denver’s “Country Roads.”
“I am talking about Austrians who don’t speak English were singing ‘Country Roads,’” she said. ”It’s pretty amazing.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.