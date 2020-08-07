BLUEFIELD, Va. — The former headquarters for Magic Mart in Bluefield, Va. has been sold.
Mayor Don Harris said John & Jeff Schwarz, LLC, based in Gibsonville, N.C. is the buyer.
“He (John Schwarz) owns property from Florida all the way up here,” Harris said, adding that Schwarz intends to sublease the building, which was owned by the Ammar family.
Schwarz said Thursday evening he and his partner, Roxanne Schwarz, are investors and purchase property to lease out.
“We have 10 million square feet of buildings,” he said, including the Pulaski Furniture Company complex in Pulaski, Va., which he purchased about 14 years ago after the company closed.
“We are 92 percent rented up,” he said of the complex. “We have 15 different companies in there now.”
Schwarz said the company looks for properties that meet certain criteria and the 250,000-sq.-ft. Magic Mart headquarters fit the bill.
“The Magic Mart building is in excellent condition and we will try to find new tenants,” he said. “It would be good for the community and good for us.”
Schwarz said former owner Trey Ammar will help with the transition and in finding a tenant or tenants.
“Trey is really nice, he is such a good guy,” he said, adding that Ammar was one of the reasons he felt comfortable buying the building. “It’s an excellent building. I really don’t have to do anything to it.”
The deal closed last Friday, he added, and the search has begun to find a tenant to lease the building or it can be subdivided.
“We are very community oriented,” he said.”I am looking forward to doing something real positive up there and bring people back in the building. I hope we will be successful.”
Schwarz, who also owns an animal rescue farm in Gibsonville, said he is impressed with this area.
“It’s beautiful up there,” he said. “It’s a nice area and we are looking forward to it.”
Ammar announced in 2018 the 15 Magic Mart stores, which were located in four states and locally in Welch, Tazewell, Richlands, Grundy and Beckley, would be closing as well as the company’s headquarters and warehouse facility in Bluefield, Va.
A family-owned business, the company had operated stores in the area for almost 100 years, reaching 21 at one point. But the business climate had changed.
“It is with much sadness that this is occurring, but the difficult economic conditions that continue to persist in the markets we operate in have left the company with no other choices,” Ammar said when he announced the closings.
K.A. Ammar opened Ammar Brothers Department Stores in 1920 and opened the first Magic Mart store in Grundy, Va. in 1967, and success meant more Magic Marts. The last old Ammar Brothers Dept. Store closed in 1974.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
