The state has put a temporary "hold" on the Mercer County Health Department related to administering COVID vaccinations and a team from the Bureau of Public Health will be coming next week to find out how and why full doses of the Moderna booster were given to residents rather than a half dose.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer, said Friday afternoon health professionals should have known the proper dosage to be administered and anyone could have easily googled it, calling such an oversight "lazy and dumb."
The full dose is not harmful, she said, but could possibly cause a stronger side effect in some people than a half dose.
Amjad said the state caught the mistake through its quality assurance protocol.
"The vials are all the same," she said, "so you have to know the dose ... It's common sense..."
People need to have confidence in their health care providers, she said, and this is especially true with the rollout of the vaccines for the 5 to 11 year-old group. This age group receives one-third of an adult Pfizer dose.
The health department cannot administer the vaccines for that age group but they are available in Mercer County at pharmacies, including Four seasons, Kroger and Walgreens, as well as the Bluestone Health Center.
Amjad said the team will be at the health department Tuesday to make sure everyone knows the proper protocol and procedures to follow in administering vaccines.
"Providers have to accept responsibility," she said. "We can all make mistakes, but you cannot hide behind it."
The situation came to light Friday morning during Gov. Jim Justice's pandemic briefing.
“We are going to get this situation cleaned up at the health department,” Justice said.
Amjad said it is a "serious" quality assurance issue and mistakes have been made in other areas around the state requiring her agency to step in and rectify the problems.
The state has a system in place to detect any vaccination errors, she said during the briefing this morning, and the hold at the health department is not a “punitive” measure, just a temporary hold until confidence is restored.
“We did have hiccup,” Justice said of the Moderna booster doses, but it is being taken care of and “plenty of vaccines” are available for kids.
No information was available on how many residents received the full dose of the Moderna booster, rather than the appropriate half dose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.