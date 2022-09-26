Photo by Rick Barbero/CNHI News W.Va.

Dave Berry, CEO AmeriCarbon, left, and Mike Goode, chairmen of the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority, look over a drawing at Barkers Creek Industrial Park where a new Morgantown-based company is aiming to bring the process of converting coal tar to coal tar pitch, a crucial ingredient in the making of carbon products. The project will create 50 to 100 high-paying jobs for the southern West Virginia area.