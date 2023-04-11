PRINCETON — Applications for American Rescue Plan grants are being considered and accepted again by the Mercer County Commission after the commissioners voted Tuesday to lift a moratorium that was put in place last year.
In 2021, Mercer County was awarded $11.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package. The county received the money in two $5.7 million allotments. County Administrator Vicky Reed said during the commission’s November 2022 meeting that more than $7.9 million of the money had been allocated as grants.
The grants ranged from projects including infrastructure, supporting food banks, assisting tourism projects and other endeavors benefiting the community, said Commissioner Greg Puckett.
The county commission voted in November 2022 to place a moratorium on awarding American Rescue Plan grants until the question how the spend the remaining money had been decided.
Commissioner Gene Buckner said then that the county hopes to use the funding for water and sewer projects benefiting residents who do not have those services.
Whether to raise the moratorium was discussed Tuesday. Buckner said he thought the moratorium should remain in place. There is a pending project for restoring the dam at Glenwood Recreation Park, and how much this could cost the county had not been determined yet. Puckett said he understood that Gov. Jim Justice would be signing a bill providing funding for such projects.
“Well, that’s fine when that happens,” Buckner replied. “You can’t say that’s going to be covered when you don’t know. We’ve got to have that money. The construction people are not going to wait on that money.”
Puckett said that the federal money must be allocated by 2024.
The county commission has received over 70 applications and about 20 of them have been acted on, Puckett said later.
“That leaves a lot of projects we can go back and look at to see if we can support them,” he stated. Addressing issues for the homeless is a possibility along with partnering with the Cities of Bluefield and Princeton on American Rescue Plan projects.
One grant request the commission received when the moratorium was put in place was from the Mercer County Public Service District, Archer said in November 2022. This $500,000 request is for a wastewater treatment plant that would serve hundreds of people living in the Matoaka and Lashmeet areas.
County Commission President Bill Archer and Puckett voted to raise the moratorium. Buckner voted to keep it in place.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
