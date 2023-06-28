PRINCETON — Efforts to update an aging sewer plant and bring more sewer service to the Lashmeet and Matoaka area got a boost Tuesday when the Mercer County Commission approved a $572,215 American Rescue Plan grant.
The American Rescue Plan grant was approved during the commission’s regular meeting. Commissioner Greg Puckett said afterward that upgrading the Matoaka sewer plant is basically a catalyst project.
“This is one of those where we have to secure it,” Puckett said of the Matoaka sewer plant. “We know that not securing the availability for sewer in that area is a semitic problem not only for what we have now but what we potentially have. We also know that system is significantly out-of-date and out of compliance. It was built within a waterway. It’s in the floodplain coming down that hill, so we have basically have no choice but to put these funds forward and secure the investment not only for the people we have now, but for also the people in the future.”
Finishing the plant’s upgrades will help sewer work in that part of Mercer County move ahead, he said.
“That once this gets done, this allows for the advancement of other projects within that area,” Puckett said. “The other thing is it sends a significant message to the state that we are investing the money wisely and that this is our investment and we want to have additional investment from the state. We appreciate their support, but they wanted to know what we’re doing. This is what we’re doing. We put this in American Rescue Plan funds.”
“This one is significant because it will leverage all of those other pieces moving forward,” he said.
About $165,000 for the Matoaka project from the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council is expected in July.
“That’s a state organization and Region I (Planning & Development Council) helped secure those funds,” Puckett said.
The total project cost is $737,215 and the county has invested $572,215 through American Rescue Plan funds for it, he stated.
“This money covers a bid over run for the Matoaka Patch as we call it,” said Mike Kennett, chairman of the Mercer County Public Service District. “Once Matoaka gets back on line, the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) will get off of everybody’s back and the thing will operate. We’re working on the regional sewer project which is going to put a system in at Lake Bottom. And eventually once everything is done, that’s going to cover probably 1,800 to 2,000 people all the way from Spanishburg, Kegley. It’s going to eliminate about seven sewer things that are already in there.”
“This project at Matoaka is right at $4 million,” Kennett said. “Now the other one (project) is going to be up. But the first phase is $13 million. That’s where we’re headed and hopefully things will move right along.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
