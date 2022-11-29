PRINCETON — American Rescue Plan funding will be used to help remedy debris and erosion problems along an East River bridge that are cutting off members of a congregation from their church.
In October, the Rev. Earl Rogers of the Saunders Grove Baptist Church spoke to the Mercer County Commission about helping his church find the money needed to repair an East River bridge that gives his congregation access to the church and a local cemetery. Debris in the river create a flooding problem.
During a special county commission meeting Nov. 22, Keith Gunnoe, director of emergency management services, said he had spoken with Southern Soil Conservation and other agencies about permitting issues with the project. The goal was to remove debris so the river could flow back into its normal path and stabilize erosion along the riverbank. The bridge could be salvaged if the erosion was brought under control.
In October, Rogers told the county commission that the church has not been able to have services for about two and a half years because members of the congregation cannot use the bridge. Some of the congregation have been attending other churches.
Rogers said then that about 20 to 25 members would usually attend a church service, with more coming during holidays such as Easter and for community reunions. Saunders Grove Baptist Church has been at that location for more than 100 years.
Gunnoe said both the church and cemetery were valuable parts of the Saunders Road community. The church requested an American Rescue Plan grant of $71,930 to help make the bridge usable again. About $46,000 will go to Southern Soil Conservation to address the river debris and erosion problem and the remainder will go toward repairing the bridge.
Rogers told the commissioners that Southern Soil Conservation wanted to do the work before February 2023 before the river was stocked with fish.
Mercer County Commission President Gene Buckner said the church would have to account for the ARP money spent on the bridge project, and told Rogers the church would need to stay in contact with County Administrator Vicky Reed about how the money is spent.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said there are federal bipartisan bills that could offer money for infrastructure projects like repairing the bridge on East River, but not in a timely manner. He recommended looking at using some of the county’s ARP money to pay grant writers who could help other county infrastructure projects gain access to federal funding.
The commissioners approved the ARP grant unanimously.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
