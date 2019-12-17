WASHINGTON — A bipartisan bill to save pensions and healthcare benefits for nearly 100,000 coal miners is on the agenda to be passed this week.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) made the announcement Monday, saying the American Miners Act has been included in the final funding package that will keep the government open beyond Dec. 20 when the current temporary funding measure expires.
The bill secures lifetime healthcare benefits for the 13,000 miners who would have lost their benefits entirely and the 92,000 miners who would have seen their pensions gutted next year without Congressional action, he said.
“Today, we came to an agreement that will finally secure pensions and healthcare for our coal miners and their families,” he said. “We have honored the promise this country made to them back in 1946. This would not have happened without the UMWA and the thousands of coal miners who invested their time and energy, year after year, coming to Washington, walking the halls, and fighting for their brothers and sisters.”
Manchin said it has been “the honor of my life to lead this fight and bring together the coalition that made this possible.”
“I want to thank my colleagues in Congress, Democrats and Republicans, for making this a truly bipartisan effort,” he said. “I look forward to voting for this crucial bill later this week and sending it to the President so he can sign it into law and provide some well-deserved peace of mind to these great Americans that have done everything this country has asked of them.”
Manchin has introduced legislation to secure lifetime healthcare and pension benefits for coal miners and their families since 2015.
Last month, he, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) jointly introduced the bill.
“Protecting the health care and pension benefits for our coal miners has been one of my top priorities, and I am thrilled legislation protecting these benefits for our miners is included in the final funding package,” Capito said Monday. “I look forward to a strong bipartisan vote on this so we can send this to President Trump’s desk for his signature. I’m grateful to our West Virginia miners—who I’ve stood alongside throughout this entire process—for their hope, their patience, and the hard work they’ve done for decades to power our country.”
Capito said she, McConnell and Manchin have “worked in a bipartisan way on this issue, and I thank them both for their tireless efforts to make sure we secure these hard-earned benefits for our miners.”
McConnell said last month that the “startling number of orphaned miners in the drastically underfunded pension plan” is an “urgent crisis” that impacts entire communities of miners, retirees, and their families.
“To help our miners and their families, including those in Kentucky, Senators Manchin, Capito and I proudly introduced our bill today to help solve this looming pension crisis,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.