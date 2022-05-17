BLUEFIELD — American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9 is sponsoring a new car and motorcycle show, the first venture into this arena for the Post.
The Inaugural Car & Bike Show is set for Saturday, May 28, on Raleigh Street in Bluefield from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Legion member Billy Stump said organizers have been working with the City of Bluefield on the show.
“We are going to be there about 7:30 a.m. and close Raleigh Street off,” he said. “The city is going to give us what we need to do that.”
Stump said this is a fundraiser for the Post and it will raise money for various community service projects.
Trophies will go to the top 50 Best in Class and 8 specialty trophies will be awarded as well as dash plaques for the first 120 entries.
“We have parking for close to 200 vehicles,” he said, and many motorcycles are also expected.
But it’s more than just a car show, and will feature plenty of food, drink and music.
Stump said the band Wild Fire Honey will play, a female duet.
Several vendors will be on hand to provide food and beer inside the area beside the former Big Whiskey barbecue, he said.
Not only that, door prizes will be given away.
“They will be giving away about 40 different door prizes,” he said, including barbecue grills, fire pits and motorcycle helmets.
A 50-50 drawing will also be held.
The show will start at 9 a.m. and last until 4 p.m.
Trump said the entry fee per vehicle is $20 and admission is free.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
