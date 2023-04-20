WELCH — American Legion Post 8 in Welch is holding its 104th anniversary Saturday with a dinner celebration and the recognition of some outstanding area citizens.
Post 8 Commander Jan Williams, who was appointed to that post in June 2022 and is serving for the 2022-23 year, is the first woman to lead the Post.
Williams, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said she comes from a military family and is the first woman in her family to serve in the military.
“My grandfather was an immigrant and a member of the Old Guard,” she said. “My father and all of his brothers served during World War II. My husband, David Wiliams, brothers, cousins, nephews and grandson are military veterans.”
Williams specialized in inventory management and was stationed at Myrtle Beach Air Force Squadron. She was also the first woman assigned to the WRSK (War Readiness Spares Kit) section.
The kit contains spare parts for A-10 aircraft during deployments.
Williams also served as a member of the Honor Guard and Color Guard teams, the only woman on those teams.
“With my husband, I joined the American Legion Post 8 40 years after I first enlisted, which also happened on the 100th anniversary of the American Legion,” she said. “I have now been honored to be selected as the first woman Commander of Post 8 Welch.”
Willams has been a resident of McDowell County for 41 years and recently retired from McDowell County Schools as an administrative assistant.
She is also a member of CCRA and the Welch Kiwanis Club.
Anne Lynch will be honored as the Post 8 Educator of the Year.
Lynch, a Tennessee native who has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and master’s degree in science education, both from the University of Tennessee, has taught at Mount View High School for 14 years.
Besides teaching, Lynch was director of the Welch United Methodist Church choir and currently provides music for her church St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Welch Mayor Harold McBride will be honored by the Post as Citizen of the Year.
McBride, owner and operator of McBride Electrical and owner of the Sterling Drive-in Restaurant in Welch, has served on numerous boards including the School Board and past-president of the McDowell County Commission and the Welch Lions Club. He is also a member of the Beni Kedem Shriners.
McBride was appointed mayor in 2019 and won reelection in 2022.
Firefighter of the Year is Douglas Shelton, a McDowell County native.
Shelton, a Big Creek High graduate, studied through WVU’s Fire Service Extension.
He has been a standing member of the War Volunteer Fire Dept. exhibiting leadership skills for 34 years and currently holds the position of assistant chief.
Shelton has had extensive training, including incident control commander, arson investigator, National Incident management System, hazard and solutions, and investigation of motor vehicle fires.
The Post birthday dinner celebration will be held on April 22 at the Post 8 home on lower McDowell Street in Welch at 6 p.m.
