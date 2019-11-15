BLUEFIELD — A long record of selfless community service both to Mercer County and West Virginia as a whole was recognized Thursday when a local attorney and member of the West Virginia House of Delegates was presented the American Legion’s Distinguished Citizenship Award.
During the 82nd Annual Distinguished Citizenship Award Ceremony, the American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9 presented this year’s award to John H. Shott of Bluefield. Since 1937, Riley-Vest Post 9 has presented this award to a Bluefield area resident who has rendered service to the community beyond the call of duty over a long period of time. The first award was presented to Hugh Ike Shott in 1937.
Executive Officer Gene Bailey told the audience at The RailYard restaurant in downtown Bluefield about John Shott, who he described as “a friend, a family man, a gentleman and scholar.”
Born in Bluefield to the late John C. and Bonnie R. Shott, he is a graduate of Bluefield High School, Davidson College and the University of North Carolina School of Law in Chapel Hill, NC. He was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2008, appointed to the State Senate in May 2010 after the death of Senator Don Caruth, and reelected to the House of Delegates in 2012 where he continues to serve as Chair of the Judiciary Committee, Bailey said.
“This is a man with a servant’s heart,” Bailey said. “A man who is not only able to ‘talk the talk,’ but a man who ‘walks the walk’ in serving others, Four Seasons Country, and the state of West Virginia.”
Shott is also a member of the Bluefield, W.Va. Rotary Club, board member and president of the Shott Foundation, serves on the board of Summit Community Bankshares, the Bluefield High School Foundation Board of Directors, the Four Seasons Recover Board and other areas of public service, Bailey said.
“This is a humble man, a man of integrity, a man who exhibits a strong sense of love and loyalty to his family and a man who has spent his adult life serving and working for the benefit of others in this community and the state of West Virginia,” he concluded.
The ceremony’s keynote speaker, West Virginia State Commander Barbara Burdette of the American Legion said the Distinguished Service Award goes to people “who can always be depended upon.”
“It’s an auspicious day for an awesome award,” she said.
Shott went to the stage to receive the award and express his thanks for the honor.
“I am very honored to be included on this list,” Shott said of joining the other people who have received the award. He took time to thank the veterans for their service.
“Before I address this individual honor, let me just say on behalf of the thousands of residents of District 27 that I represent in Charleston as a member of the House of Delegates, I want thank each of you members of Post 9 and other veterans gathered here today for your service and you and your families for the sacrifices that you’ve made to provide that service,” Shott said.
Shott said he and his wife, Kathy, had recently returned from visiting Brooklyn, New York to see their children and grandchildren. This visit made him think about the sacrifices veterans and their families made for the United States.
“As we flew back on Monday, I realized how much I already missed them and that reminded me of the extent of the sacrifices you and your families have made during those times you were in the service and you were absent from family and family occasions,” he said. “I think sometimes that sacrifice is overlooked.”
Shott also thanked his family for instilling him with a strong work ethic. His first job at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, which he started when he was 14, earned him “the grand sum of $10 a week.” He said he also felt fortunate to work for the Shott Foundation.
Shott urged the veterans and other people attending Thursday’s ceremony to consider joining the Bluefield, W.Va. Rotary Club.
“We can provide a lot more service to the area if we could get more people involved,” he stated.
During her keynote speech, Burdette said President Donald Trump recently signed a bill which allows veterans who served during the Cold War to join the American Legion. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill gave the era its name during a speech in 1946. Many people who lived through that time remember “duck and cover” drills against the atomic bomb and incidents such as the construction of the Berlin Wall and the Cuban Missile Crisis.
“I remember it going up and I also remember it coming down,” she said of the wall.
Bill Archer of Bluefield performed the National Anthem and other patriotic songs.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.