LEWISBURG — America’s Got Talent’s singing ventriloquist is headlining the West Virginia State Fair on August 11th.
Darci Lynne was the winner of season twelve of the NBC competition show America’s Got Talent and the runner-up of America’s Got Talent: The Champions. She was only twelve at the time of her first competition. Now, at fourteen, she looks forward to entertaining the audience at West Virginia’s State Fair.
“It was awesome (America’s Got Talent),” Lynne said. “I did the audition and ended up winning and going to the live shows and I met so many cool people, I would have to say it was the best experience in my fourteen years of living.”
In an interview on Friday evening, Lynne said she started out in ventriloquism after seeing a fellow Beauty Pageant contestant perform it as her talent. She said she was amazed by the talent and asked the girl for some pointers. She taught herself how to sing with her mouth closed in front of a mirror.
“I saw ventriloquists win (America’s Got Talent) prior to when I went on and I was like maybe I have a chance and give it a try,” Lynne said. “Most ventriloquists are older men and women and I was only 12 and I was doing what the adults could do and it inspired kids and adults in America and it was a unique talent.”
Lynne is currently on a year-long tour across the country. She has been touring since February 2019 and the tour will end in January 2020.
“I am still taking it step by step, but I definitely don’t want to stop anything I am doing right now,” Lynne said. “I am going to try homeschooling this next school year and it will be a new experience.”
So far on tour, Darci Lynne has been to 42 states. She said she really enjoyed New York City and Nashville, and Michigan and Montana for their natural beauty. Lynne is originally from Oklahoma and said she dreams of traveling to Canada.
Lynne has never been to West Virginia and is excited to entertain the crowd at the fair and experience a new place. She said her pre-show ritual is mostly just drinking water, some tea and always praying with her family.
She is part of a family of six. Her parents, Misty and Clarke Farmer and siblings Dalton Farmer, Nick Farmer and Nate Farmer have been on tour with her at some point. Her “second oldest” brother has been in charge of her merchandise table this summer before he heads off to college. Darci spoke about how important it has been for her to have her family on tour with her.
“I think it is great, I couldn’t ask for a better support system than my family,” Lynne said. “They are my biggest fans and it is great to have them with me.”
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
