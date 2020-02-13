BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield City Board of Directors officially approved a resolution Tuesday to place signs at city entrances commemorating Mitchell Stadium being named the nation’s best.
Mayor Ron Martin read the resolution, which says the stadium was “rightly and justly selected” by USAToday as American’s Best High School Football Stadium.”
The resolution passed by the board authorized the state Division of Highways (DOH) to design and place signs commemorating the designation.
Martin was referring to the stadium being one of only 16 in the country to compete in the USAToday contest last fall. After that selection, stadiums competed one-one-one in a tournament style online voting contest.
Mitchell Stadium eventually came out on top.
The honor was recognized by Gov. Jim Justice when he attended the Bluefield High School and Woodrow Wilson High football game in November 2019, and he read a proclamation related to the designation.
City Attorney Colin Cline said the resolution is necessary for the DOH to take action.
“It’s required by DOH to let us place these signs at city entrances,” he told the board. “We have to pass this resolution and we think it’s appropriate to let everybody know as they are passing by through Bluefield that we have the best high school football stadium in the country. From here on out we will work with the DOH and hopefully get these signs up at good locations coming into the city. We can’t even talk to the DOH about this without the resolution.”
Mitchell Stadium was built in the 1930s and is owned by city. It is the home stadium for the Beavers as well as Graham High School, Bluefield College and Bluefield Middle School.
Also on Tuesday, the board approved an agreement from Tazewell County School Board to use the stadium for football games this fall.
Cline said the current stadium usage agreement expires at the end of July.
“Tazewell schools have reached out to us for renewal,” he said, adding that the price is the same as before, $50,000 a year.
The only change is how concessions are handled, which will be left up the schools, he said.
Two other resolutions were passed by the board.
One is in support of Minor League Baseball in the wake of possibly losing the Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays after the 2020 season.
Major League Baseball (MLB) has proposed doing away with 42 Minor League teams, including most of those in the Appalachian League, as a cost-savings move.
The proposal has been met with widespread protests, involving local leaders impacted as well as state and federal legislators.
Martin has joined a group of mayors impacted who are fighting the proposal.
A resolution was also read in celebration of February being Black History Month.
Part of that resolution not only recognized the countless contributions African-Americans have made and continue to make, it also celebrates the 150th anniversary of black men being granted the right to vote, which happened in 1870.
“We encourage all citizens to celebrate the history and culture … and work toward more justice, peace and prosperity for all… “ the resolution said.
In other business, the board:
• Refused to take action on a request from Comcast for a modification of its existing cable franchise agreement, basically rejecting the request.
“What they want to do is close its customer service office,” Cline told the board. “Right now, they are committed to do that (have an office) until August 2030.”
The customer service center is located on Leatherwood Lane.
Cline was referring to a 20-year renewal of the franchise agreement from 2010.
“They want to give us a grant of $10,000 to shut that office and have everybody who has to seek customer services from Comcast do that online or by phone,” he said.
Cline recommended the board not take action, “which would have the effect of a rejection.”
The board agreed and took no action, which killed the request.
“It’s a just and well-deserved death,” Cline said of the rejection.
• Approved a renewal of a contract with T&T Fireworks to set up a tent in the parking lot of Mitchell Stadium.
“We do that every year,” Cline said. “They pay a $500 itinerate vendor license fee … We are named on their insurance and thus far, since I have been here, they’ve been a good lessee of that property.”
• Watched a video created by Rebecca Kasey, the business operations and marketing coordinator with the city’s department of economic and community development, that will be entered into HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” contest.
Jim Spencer, director of the department, told the board the video showed some history, decline, as well as both positive and negative structures.
“it was submitted last Friday. It shows some good things in Bluefield and it shows some things we need to work on,” he said.
“Any small town with less than 40,000 population can apply,” Kasey said of the contest, adding that a place should have great architecture and a great history.
The town chosen will receive a “mini-makeover,” she said, “which includes homes and buildings, so we are excited about that.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.