With Nov. 8 fast approaching, Amendment 2 remains a divisive issue on the ballot, pitting Republicans against Republicans in many cases, and stirring opposition from counties.
If it passes, the state Constitution would be amended to give legislators the authority to end or modify the machinery and inventory tax as well as the vehicle personal property taxes.
Both taxes provide substantial revenue for localities, about $11 million for Mercer County, $8 million of which goes to county schools.
A preliminary state Senate GOP bill to end the taxes would set aside $600 million in the annual budget each year to reimburse counties for their revenue losses. Republican leadership in both the Senate and House support the amendment.
Those opposed to Amendment 2 have two main concerns: placing counties in a situation to be completely dependent on legislators in providing lost revenue and taking local control of the taxes away and giving it to Charleston.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who is a Republican, has reviewed the Senate bill related to ending the taxes.
“The legislation does not list revenue sources,” he said of money needed. “If Amendment 2 passes, legislation would need to be introduced and if it would pass in some form then the state budget, most likely the general revenue, would need to include funding for replacement funds.”
Puckett said those reimbursements have to be permanent and the state must be able to afford it.
“It’s based with an assumption that revenues will remain constant or grow over time,” he said. “This is an unrealistic expectation based on the ever-changing economic landscape.”
Local control is another concern.
“Giving leadership away from local control is counter intuitive to the rhetoric that has been shared by the legislature,” he said of the GOP’s previous emphasis on less government in Charleston. “You can’t say you want local control on one side and produce legislation that says otherwise.”
The West Virginia Association of Counties also opposes the amendment.
Gov. Jim Justice, also a Republican, has voiced those concerns during his journeys around the state to campaign against Amendment 2.
“They are dangling that (getting rid of the car tax) to buy your vote,” Justice said. “You were hoodwinked.”
It is the machinery and inventory tax they are after, he added.
Justice has already laid out a plan to reimburse residents for the money they spend on the car tax each year without changing the Constitution.
He claims the amendment is also about legislators taking local control away and moving it to Charleston.
“When counties come in upside down and Charleston doesn’t have the money to fund them, the only recourse would be to raise local real estate taxes,” he said, adding that the $600 million is too much of a “base build” on the state budget.
Justice is, and has been, campaigning for a 10 percent cut in the state personal income tax as the best way to move forward with attracting people to the state and sharing excess state revenue – $1.3 billion last fiscal year and on track for about the same amount this fiscal year (July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023).
But state Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, sees it all differently.
The money to reimburse counties will be “dedicated” in the sense it will become part of the budget each year.
“It is a dedicated fund,” he said, explaining that the Senate bill specifies the amount will be part of the budget each year, dedicated to reimbursing counties what they would lose, plus another at least $1 million a year to pay for jail bills, which are substantial.
For example, Mercer County’s jail bill is usually around $1.5 million a year or more.
Swope said each county will be reevaluated every five years to adjust the reimbursement, based on growth.
But the Senate bill also includes another provision that has not seen much publicity.
The bill would create a contingency, or “rainy day fund,” for those county reimbursements, money placed in an account to be used if needed.
Called a Revenue Shortfall Fund, Swope said that fund will be created using state revenues from the severance taxes on coal and natural gas that rise over the 8.5 percent mark.
That revenue has been “running considerably above 8.5 percent,” he said.
The fund would have a cap set at $100 million and the excesses would then revert back to go into the general fund.
But Swope said there is a “high level of confidence” enough revenue surpluses will come in to cover the $600 million.
The risk involved in having less revenue would shift from the county to the state, he said, and the state would have a commitment to fulfill that obligation.
“I don’t now of a single legislator who is going to vote for any bill that would inadequately replace revenue,” he said.
Swope said the machinery and inventory tax needs to go away because it is a “job killer,” unlike the way Justice describes it as not being a factor in attracting new businesses.
“I have a dozen or more experiences of my own on this,” he said. “This tax was a deal killer.”
Swope also said that Justice’s proposal to reimburse residents each year for the money they spend on the vehicle personal property tax is “just a political narrative to win his argument.”
It would have to be done every year, he said, with no guarantees,and it would be easier to get rid of the tax all together.
Swope said everyone would like to see the personal income tax gone as well, and the proposed Senate bill also addresses that.
A Tax Reduction Fund would be created, used to “provide a mechanism for future reductions in the personal income tax paid in West Virginia.”
Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, sales tax collections exceeding 5 percent of the sales tax collections over the previous year would go into the fund, up to $100 million.
That money would be used to reduce the personal income tax as the state can afford to do so and the “personal income tax shall be reduced proportionately across all income brackets in an amount equivalent to the increase in the sales tax collections,” according to the proposed bill.
Swope also said everyone should keep in mind it is just a proposal and will have to go through the legislative process, which means changes can be made.
West Virginia Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay County, said the same thing on a recent stop in Princeton. Hanshaw supports Amendment 2 and is pushing for its passage.
Hanshaw said he thinks Amendment 2 will pass and there are already many “competing plans” out there among legislators.
“After the amendment is adopted, we will get around to figuring out which one of them is the right plan,” he said. “I think the takeaway message, what is common among most members, I believe, of both houses is that there is a desire to eliminate the vehicle tax and a desire to eliminate the equipment and inventory tax, but we’ve got to be sure we do that in a sustainable way.”
Hanshaw said “no one” wants to take any action that would negatively impact city and county budgets.
He also said that any plan considered would have to go through the legislative process and can be changed and tweaked.
“We do find ourselves in an historic budget surplus, so what is the best way to relieve tax burdens?” he said. “I think most of us believe there is some balance to be had in eliminating different kinds of taxes and bringing down the aggregate tax burden across all classes of taxes a little bit at a time.”
