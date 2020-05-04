The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Burkwood Court, Harrisonburg, VA.
Abducted is Brianna Reyes-Cardoza, Hispanic, female, Black hair, Brown eyes, 3 years old, 3 foot 0 inches tall, weighing 36 lbs, Last seen wearing a red short sleeve shirt with Minnie Mouse on the front, pink pants and pink sandals.
The child is believed to have been abducted by Jose Edin Reyes-Paz, Hispanic Male, Black hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs, Wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a gray or green ball cap.
There is no vehicle description at this time.
For further information contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-540-4436 or visit www.vaamberalert.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.