FAIRMONT – An Amber Alert was issued Monday by the West Virginia State Police Detachment in Marion County asking the public to watch for a 4-year-old child that was in "extreme danger."
The State Police is looking for Gracelynn June Scritchfield, a 4-year-old white female who is 3 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
The child was last seen at her residence where her father picked her up at 785 Husky Highway in Fairmont, W.Va. on July 6 and didn't return with her, according to the Amber Alert notice. She is believed to be in extreme danger.
The alert was issued at about 6:47 p.m. The public was asked to watch for a 2001 gold Subaru Forester with license plate 1TH163 WV.
Authorities advise that the child was likely abducted by her biological father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III. He is a 25-year-old white male who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He possibly has long brown hair and he has blue eyes. The direction of travel is unknown. The father's last known address was 601 Walnut Street in Monongah, W.Va.
People with information can contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-367-2850 or your local 911 or by dialing *SP on your phone.
