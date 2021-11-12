PRINCETON — A dedication ceremony outside the Memorial Building in Princeton and the first raising of new flags outside a local employer’s gates honored veterans Thursday during their special day and commemorated the sacrifices they made while defending their nation.
Located outside the Memorial Building, the Always Free Walk of Honor is made with bricks that feature the names of local veterans. Contributions raised by the project help fund the Always Free Honor Flight, which provides veterans with free trips to Washington D.C. so they can see the memorials that have been erected in their honor.
A dedication ceremony for the new names added to the memorial were among this year’s Veterans Day events.
“To me, this memorial is a place of reverence for those who have fought for our freedom. And yes, some paid the ultimate price for that freedom,” Dreama Denver of the Denver Foundation said in a statement read to the audience. Denver was unable to attend the dedication ceremony Thursday.
“These men and women are our heroes, and thanks to all their enormous efforts and innumerable sacrifices made by millions of our veteran, we salute them in honor,” Denver said.
Col. H. Cecil Marson of the U.S. Army, retired, and now Bluefield’s City Manager, said it was his first Veterans Day in 27 years when he was not in uniform.
“Veterans Day is set aside to remember every man and woman who has taken up arms to defend our country,” Marson said outside the Memorial Building. “We honor every soldier, sailor, airman, Marine and Coastguardsman who gave some of the best years of their lives to the service of the United States and stood ready to give life, itself, on our behalf.”
“Twenty-six million military veterans walk among us, and on this day, our nation thanks them all,” Marson stated. “When you really think about it in that scale, it is hard to take in.”
Marson recalled the veterans in his family.
“When I think about veterans, I think of my grandfather who served in World War II. He was a mythical figure in my family and spent almost two years as a POW in Germany,” he said. “As I look at history and his life, I think of where the country was at that time and the reception he received when he came home and entered the rolls of being a veteran.”
Marson also spoke of his father, who fought in Vietnam as an infantryman in the Army.
“He was drafted in ‘68 for that war,” he recalled. “I remember how he didn’t talk much about the war when I was growing up and I also studied history and know the reception he received when he came home. I think of my life when entering the Army in relative peace and serving the bulk of it overseas the last 20 years and what that means to me today.”
“From these three perspectives in my family, there is a common theme I want you to understand about veterans,” Marson said. “They come from every corner of our nation, every color, religion, creed, background you can imagine. What made these men and women great and our military the best in the world was our sense of teamwork/family, love and care for each other.”
About an hour after the Always Free Honor Walk ceremony, new flags were flown for the first time outside the gates of Conn Weld Industries LLC near Princeton.
The company’s president, Marvin Woodie, told the audience that Veterans Day was the best time to raise the American flag, West Virginia’s flag and the company’s flag on their new flagpoles for the first time.
“We had an idea years ago to put flags up here and we never did it,” Woodie said. “I also wanted to say we had an idea to put a sign up here because we had so many people say we have no idea what you do or who you are.”
Conn Weld Industries manufactures vibrating screen equipment for the minerals processing industry, food, wastewater and pulp paper. The company’s products are shipped all over the world, he said.
To help mark the occasion, Conn Weld donated $1,500 to the Always Free Honor Flight. Veterans who work for the company and members of the Montcalm High School JROTC raised the new flags as “Reveille” was played. Air Force veteran Reese W. Moore of Bluefield, who served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Back at the Memorial Building, veterans and their families looked at the new names added to the Always Free Walk of Honor. Donald A. Cooper of Princeton, who served in the U.S. Army from 2004 to 2013, looked at the brick a friend had purchased in his name.
“It feels really good to be part of this,” he said.
Donald Davis, an Army veteran of the Vietnam era, saw the brick purchased by his daughter, Lisa Davis. That felt wonderful, and so did a child’s attention that day.
“Some little girl wanted to meet a veteran, and it made me feel good,” Davis said. “I’ve still got my old field jacket and my old duffel bag, and I can’t throw them away.”
