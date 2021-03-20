BLUEFIELD — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA) recently presented a $50,000 endowment scholarship fund to Bluefield State College.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, DC in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American college-educated women. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. calls to action a focus on education with an emphasis on Historically Black Colleges and Universities for life.
Recognizing that HBCU funding is one of the primary obstacles that threaten the long-term growth and survival of HBCUs, members are encouraged to financially support HBCUs. Beta Lambda Omega, the Bluefield chapter, is comprised of over 50 percent alumni from Bluefield State, who regularly contribute to the financial support of Bluefield State College, according to the AKA, Inc. announcement.
A donation from the local AKA Beta Lambda Omega chapter for the BSC Food Pantry which was initiated during the pandemic to assure that “no student goes hungry,” was also presented.
