By Carson Gerber
CNHI News Service
INDIANAPOLIS – Amós Rodriguez has faced wolves, starvation, isolation, sub-zero temperatures and has watched as a fire destroyed his home while competing on the hit TV show “Alone.”
But those struggles don’t compare to what he experienced as a kid.
When he was 10, Rodriguez watched as soldiers tied his father to a chair and ransacked his home. Military agents kidnapped his mother, who was imprisoned and tortured for a year. Two of his uncles were eventually killed, their bodies found in a dump heap.
Rodriguez was born and raised in El Salvador during the brutal, bloody civil war that lasted from 1979 to 1992 and left 75,000 dead. Guerilla fighters battled against the government, which used security forces and paramilitary death squads to terrorize the public and massacre citizens.
That put a target on the back of Rodriguez’s parents. His dad was a church pastor and his mom was a social worker who helped provide food and supplies to the poorest people in the small Central American country.
After his mother’s imprisonment, Rodriguez, his father and two siblings stayed on the move to avoid attention from the death squads. They jumped from house to house, sometimes camping on beaches. Some days, the only food they had was a can of beans.
Rodriguez remembers running one night through the streets of San Salvador, the nation’s capital, trying to visit his mother in prison while military helicopters rained rockets on the city and guerrilla fighters tossed pipe bombs at soldiers.
“There were a lot of youth that got persecuted,” Rodriguez said. “In the Catholic church, a lot of priests got assassinated during that time. It was a lot of madness.”
FROM TERROR TO TV
On a weekday afternoon in October, the horror of his childhood seemed a lifetime away as Rodriguez walked the grounds at White Pine Wilderness Academy. The nonprofit is tucked away in a neighborhood near downtown Indianapolis and teaches about connections to nature.
Wearing a ballcap and gray jacket, the 43-year-old Indy resident is healthy and energetic — something he most definitely was not in the final episodes of season seven of “Alone,” which aired in 2020.
The History Channel hit sends contestants to remote regions around the world to see who can survive the longest with only 10 simple survival items such as a sleeping bag, an ax or rope.
Rodriguez has become a fan favorite, appearing again on the most recent season of the show that aired in May. He’s also been in five episodes of the spinoff series “Alone: The Skills Challenge,” which he filmed on property near North Manchester.
Add it up, and Rodriguez has had more screentime than any other contestant.
It’s a bit hard to imagine, considering he had no interest in joining the show when producers first reached out to him. Rodriguez explained that he doesn’t like television or the mass consumerism it supports.
“When they called me, I said, ‘Get out of here,’” he recalled with a laugh. “I hate TV shows. I said, ‘How did you find me? How did you get my number?’”
Producers asked him to watch a couple seasons before making a decision. After viewing some episodes, he was intrigued and was eventually persuaded to give it a try.
By that point, Rodriguez had been learning and honing his primitive survival skills for about 15 years at White Pine, where he now serves on the board of directors and occasionally teaches classes.
He became involved with the nonprofit after meeting its founder, Matt Shull, a survivalist and registered hunting guide who had backpacked the globe for 20 years learning native skills. Under his tutelage, Rodriguez learned how to build shelters, construct traditional wooden bows and arrows, and master other skills utilized for centuries by natives.
But the instinct required for the real-life survival he faced in “Alone” didn’t come from the academy. It came from his childhood in El Salvador.
“There were bad people out there that might kill you,” Rodriguez said. “Those survival skills were developing already as a child.”
AN IMMIGRANT’S STORY
After the civil war ended in 1992, the chaos in the country died down. But the chaos inside Rodriguez continued as he struggled to process the trauma inflicted by the war.
He fell into drug abuse and addiction when he was a teenager. His mom kicked him out of the house and his dad told him he would die if he continued to use.
The message finally sank in. Rodriguez got clean after a period of painful detoxing. During that time, to distract him from his addiction, he started a small garden and became mildly obsessed with handline fishing.
His mother took notice of the change and decided to help her son get a college scholarship in the U.S. After she pulled some strings with American friends, Rodriguez in 2000 found himself in Scotland taking intensive English-language classes. Soon, he arrived in Indiana to study at Manchester University.
The “Alone” contestant ended up majoring in fine arts and completed projects in Huntington restoring murals inside a historic hotel and the county courthouse.
After graduating, he moved to Indy with his then-partner to help her sister, who had cystic fibrosis and needed a lung transplant.
To make ends meet, Rodriguez landed a string of odd jobs, working as a server in a Mexican restaurant, bar tending and selling retail. Transitioning into the American workforce was made more difficult by his immigrant status.
“I always felt like I really had to show up and prove that I can do these things before they take me seriously,” he explained.
Eventually, Rodriguez decided to start his own business in Indianapolis. He and a partner first tried selling medical equipment but later found their niche cleaning houses and babysitting. Their reputation grew, and their company now has 50 clients and manages households for families in the city.
‘I AM A NATIVE’
Rodriguez was excited to come to the U.S., but the cultural clash between his home in El Salvador and his new life in Indiana soon led to a crisis of identity. He entered a period of intense self-searching, trying to piece together how he fit into the world.
“You don’t have time to look into your roots or ancestry during a war because you’re trying to survive,” Rodriguez said. “So it’s something that I started doing when I got here to the States, because it was finally a break from the bullets and from the madness.”
In El Salvador, Rodriguez was fascinated by native cultures such as the Lenca, Maya and Chortí, and the myriad native languages they spoke. He considered studying archeology and anthropology in college.
When Rodriguez met Shull from White Pine, he started delving more deeply in the traditional skills natives used to live and survive. He also began a journey to connect with native cultures both from his homeland and the U.S.
That journey led he and Shull to South Dakota in 2010 to watch a Lakota sun-dance ceremony, one of the seven sacred rites of the tribe. The ceremony left Rodriguez in a trance. He felt an overwhelming sense that he had found his path.
“It was like a dream for me,” he said. “It was like it was calling for me. It felt like this is who I am. I am a native. That’s who I want to be.”
After the ceremony, he approached a member of the tribe and asked if he could participate in the next sun dance. The tribe agreed and laid out the ceremonial requirements to join. Since then, Rodriguez has participated every year, and the rite has become a grounding experience in his life.
The beliefs and traditions of the tribe led Rodriguez to tune in to the intimate connections between all living things, and how breaking those connections can have disastrous consequences on the natural world.
“We pray for the earth, for the animals, for the environment, and we believe that we are all related,” he said. “We’re all in the web of life, and what we do to the animals and to other people is going to eventually affect us.”
That was Rodriguez’s mindset when he received the call from the producers of “Alone.” Although he initially hated the idea, he soon realized the experience could be a defining moment on his spiritual journey.
That journey began in a place far removed from Rodriguez’s path — a conference room filled with TV executives peppering him with questions to ensure he was a good fit for TV.
ON THE SHOW
Most “Alone” contestants were avid fans who trained for years to build up a resume just so they could apply. But producers came looking for Rodriguez, who believes they were trying to find a more diverse cast of characters.
Even so, he didn’t get to bypass the intensive boot camp to prepare contestants for what they would face. That included training on how to use camera equipment; nearly all the content of the show comes from contestants self-documenting their experience.
Rodriguez was happy for the training. Although he had done small stints living alone in the wilderness, nothing compared to the challenge presented in Season 7.
The show required participants to survive for 100 days by Great Slave Lake in Canada’s Northwest Territories, located near the frozen arctic tundra. The winner received a $1 million prize, marking the biggest payout in the show’s history.
Rodriguez knew he needed a plan if he had any chance of winning, so he turned to the sacred circle symbol used by the Lakota and other native tribes to construct a strategy based on the cycles of the day and year.
The north of the circle stood for the bison, which reminded him to keep his shelter warm and protected. The bear looked east, representing fire and perseverance. A fish symbolized water to the south. To the west stood the sandhill crane that Rodriguez had seen many times during vision quests or ritual ceremonies.
He had the image tattooed on his wrist and etched into the bottom of his shoes and ax handle as he attempted to be the last survivor and walk away with the prize money.
“It was like a mantra that I tried to follow every day,” Rodriguez said. “I thought the plan worked, but there are a lot of things that happen out there beyond your control.”
Millions of viewers tuned in and watched as Rodriguez battled wolves, fished the lake and set up animal snares to procure meat and protein. But as his food sources dried up, viewers saw him quickly lose weight and energy.
That led him to tap out and voluntarily remove himself from the competition after 58 days. Minutes later, the fire he had built inside his shelter to stay warm jumped to the branches, burning the structure to the ground. Rodriguez ran inside and rescued the memory cards, but he took it as a sign that he made the right decision to leave.
He didn’t win the money, but the experience led him deeper into his spiritual journey connecting to the land and the people who once inhabited it, he explained.
“It was a big opportunity for personal growth, not only on my survival skills, but also my mental survival,” Rodriguez said.
Living in isolation was surreal, but even weirder was watching the show after it came out. Rodriguez submitted hundreds of hours of video to editors, but only a fraction appeared that season as producers cherry-picked scenes to create a narrative for each episode.
A BETTER WAY
Rodriguez said he still isn’t used to people recognizing him on the street or in restaurants and asking for a photo. He often goes incognito by wearing sunglasses and a baseball hat.
But fame has now given him a platform to talk about what really matters to him: creating meaningful communities by connecting to nature, and nurturing the skills and traditions of native peoples.
That’s become even more important now that he has a daughter, who recently turned 5.
“I try to stay on the path that I now consider my life mission, which is basically try to live for a better future, because I have a daughter now,” Rodriguez said.
These days, it’s hard for Rodriguez to stay silent when he sees a world that he says is “going mad.”
That includes watching people throw away untouched food while millions of children starve, or seeing kids with no rites of passage to guide them into adulthood and connect them to their communities.
Today, Rodriguez and his family try only to eat meat he has hunted. They grow a garden and exchange food with other farmers in order to use as much local produce as possible.
He also leads others on ceremonial quests to connect to themselves and the natural world. Amee Waltman, youth programs director at White Pine, is one of those Rodriguez guided through a four-day vision quest that started and ended in a sweat lodge.
“I felt like with his experience and the mentoring that he’s received, he really was able to pass on that experience to us in a gentle way,” Waltman said. “He’s a very compassionate individual.”
His identity as a native led Rodriguez in 2016 to join hundreds of tribe members protesting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The months-long demonstration became violent after the North Dakota governor activated 500 National Guard members to assist local law enforcement posted by the construction site.
“It was crazy,” Rodriguez said. “By the time I got there, they already had the missile launchers around the mountains around us. Planes came by just spraying people.”
Soon, Rodriguez will launch his own YouTube channel documenting his spiritual journey while going on outdoor adventures that highlight different survival skills. He’s already filmed episodes in Canada and is currently in Oregon capturing video of an elk-hunting expedition.
Like “Alone,” his new undertaking will provide a platform to show people what, he says, is a better way of living in a world that has lost itself in consumerism and become detached from any sense of community.
“I’m trying to show people that in my human experience, this is what I have learned,” Rodriguez said. “I try to be conscious of my path and the steps I take. Of course, I fail like everybody else. We’re all human. But I’m trying to stay true to my calling.”
