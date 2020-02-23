PRINCETON — If the more liberal wing of the Democratic party is represented on the ballot in November against Pres. Donald Trump, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W..Va., sees an almost certain victory for the President.
Capito took a few moments to talk politics on a stop in Princeton Friday to tour the new municipal building with city officials.
No current Democratic candidate for President can win in West Virginia, “and I don’t think nationwide,” she said, especially if that candidate is too liberal.
“As frustrated as people get with the President, particularly some of the Democrats I serve within the Senate, I just tell them, if you are so frustrated with him, beat him,” she said. “That’s how you change, and I think it’s going to be interesting to see what happens because if the left wing of their party takes the nomination, it’s highly unlikely they will win, probably almost impossible.”
That scenario will have an impact on the party, she added.
“What kind of split is that going to do within their own party?” she said.
Capito said many younger voters may support Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, but many older voters are not on the same page.
“I think the older voters, in my opinion as a Republican, the older Democratic voters look at the national Democratic Party and they think, that is not who I am,” Capito said, and they wonder what is going on within their own party.
“I think we are in a transitional phase (in politics),” Capito said. “The same thing happens to Republicans. You see the right pulling so hard and so that’s what the young people see and they get disenfranchised.”
Capito said many younger people have never been to a party meeting and would rather make their own decisions, and that in itself brings transition as well as the impact of social media.
Councilman James Hill emphasized that point with what has happened in Mercer County, which once was predominantly Democrat but no longer.
“If you take the numbers, the Republicans and the no-party (independent) voters, it’s about 25,000 to 15,000 (Democrats),” he said, adding that younger people are now more likely to be independents.
“I attribute that more to social media and the national scene (political turmoil),” he said. “Where I work that (he is safety officer of the Princeton Rescue Squad) the younger ones don’t want to be involved in a party and would rather make their own decisions.”
Hill said they tend to communicate by text and use Facebook, but the problem is everything you see on Facebook “is not the real thing.”
Capito agreed that communication has changed, and not only with young people.
“I look at my own family and we just had a grandbaby yesterday (her seventh),” she said. “How did we pass the messages around? We texted.”
Capito also mentioned the political situation in Virginia and “vexit,” where some counties have been invited to join West Virginia to escape proposed new gun control laws as well as other policies pushed by the General Assembly now controlled by Democrats.
Although she said the vexit issue is mainly just “political” and not going to happen, she has been asked about it (in Washington).
However unlikely it is for a county to leave the Virginia and become part of West Virginia, she did use the situation to highlight a point relating to the distribution of political power in the commonwealth.
“In Virginia, what has happened, Northern Virginia drives just everything (in the state) due to the population,” she said. “It drives policies … and some urban policies don’t go for certain areas of the state.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
