Today is West Virginia Day, a time to celebrate all that is wonderful about our great state.
Tulip tree poplars and chestnut trees. Southern drawls and restored cars. Box turtles and fireflies in the backyard on a mild summer evening.
These things and more are West Virginia.
Born a child of the Civil War on June 20, 1863, West Virginia covers 24,231 square miles, with peaks reaching as high as 4,862 feet.
Many believe there is no more beautiful place.
Lush forests, spectacular mountains and scenic vistas define the state known as “Almost Heaven.”
And it is this motto that has been at the heart of statewide social media campaigns aimed at getting the word out about the Mountain State’s assets and natural beauty.
Anyone who has ever visited goes away with a deepened appreciation of the state’s natural beauty, which now attracts whitewater rafters, hikers, skiers and ATV enthusiasts from around the world.
There is no simple adjective or succinct phrase that can adequately describe what makes West Virginia special. But there is a unique quality about the state that becomes ingrained in the hearts, minds and spirits of those who call it home — whether they’re current residents or those whose long-ago ties to the state remain strong.
Certainly, there are many who have moved from West Virginia with no second thoughts or regrets. For them, their days in the Mountain State are mere memories — nothing more, nothing less. But countless other transplants can not — nor will not — sever the ties or emotions that bind them to the hills of Appalachia.
And for those who continue to reside here the emotional bonds can be even stronger.
For many decades, West Virginia was known for what was under the ground, and for the hard working, brave residents who dared to bring it out. What is above the ground has brought the state recognition and admiration as well, as it should.
Birthdays should never be taken for granted, and we hope all residents, and those who may have left but find their hearts remain here, take pride in the state, learn its rich history and do anything they can to help it prosper.
These mountains should be celebrated every day.
Happy 160th birthday West Virginia!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.