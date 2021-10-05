TAZEWELL, Va. — Almost 600 Tazewell County residents have already cast their ballots in early voting, with another 300 by mail.
Early voting, which started for the first time in Virginia last year, began on Sept. 17 for the Nov. 2 election and will run though Oct. 30.
Three statewide races are on the ballot plus several local races.
Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, is running against political newcomer Republican Glenn Youngkin and Princess L. Blanding, Liberation Party candidate.
In the lieutenant governor’s race, Republican Winsome Sears faces Democrat Hala S. Ayala.
Incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, will be challenged by Republican Jason S. Miyares.
Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls said early voting lasts for 45 days and has proved to be very popular.
“We have been averaging about 50 a day,” he said of voters, with his office in North Tazewell the only place in the county to vote early.
Earls said that during last year’s presidential election, which always has a much higher turnout than other general elections, 50 percent of Tazewell County voters cast their ballots early, and 60 percent on the state level.
“That was huge,” he said. “I thought it would just do okay and grow year by year.”
Virginia legislators agreed to early voting, at least in part, because of the pandemic to give voters an option to avoid crowds and lines.
“We don’t have any historical data to compare the numbers to,” Earls said of the new early voting related to a non-presidential general election.
But he does think the turnout is higher than expected and voting is expected to pick up the last two weeks before the election, as it did last year.
Another change was allowing anyone to use an absentee ballot if they choose, with no reason required.
Earls said another 400 ballots have been sent out but not yet returned.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 12.
Early voting is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with two Saturday voting days, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. A drop box is also available.
Earls said two county board of supervisors seats will also be on the ballot, with only one contested.
In the Southern District seat, incumbent Mike Hymes, who is an independent, is being challenged by Democrat Bill Bunch and Republican Aaron Gillespie.
Western District Supervisor Tom Lester is now state Sen. Travis Hackworth’s chief of staff and is not running for reelection.
Republican Andy Hrovatic is running unopposed for that seat.
Two school board seats are on the ballot as well, Earls said, with two incumbents running unopposed: Southern District board member Irene Mullins and Western District board member Chris Moir.
Two special elections are also on the ballot.
In Bluefield, Va., Cathy Payne, who had been appointed to fill the remaining term of retired town council member Jimmy Jones, is running unopposed for that seat.
In Richlands, a seat on town council vacated by Rod Curry when he took over as mayor after former Mayor Paul Crawford resigned is open.
Jeffrey Hurst was appointed to fill that seat and will face two challengers in the election: Gary Wayne Jackson and Laura Mollo.
