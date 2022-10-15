TAZEWELL, Va. — Former Virginia Governor and U.S. Senator George Allen says he has no intention of running for political office again.
During a stop in Tazewell County Thursday with Attorney General Jason Miyares on a listening tour, Allen said he is now on the sidelines of the political arena.
“I am no longer on the field, I am coaching on the sidelines,” Allen, the son of the late former Washington Redskins Coach George Allen, said, adding that Miyares is a good friend who helped in his Senate campaign. “I was glad to help Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin and the good people running for the state Legislature or Congress. I am more of a coach now rather than a player.”
When asked point blank if he has any plans to get back in the political game as a player, Allen said emphatically, “Heck, no!”
Allen will stay involved though, along with his wife, Susan, who was at a debate in the Virginia 2nd Congressional District Thursday, updating him on what was happening, giving him “play by play of the debate.”
Being the son of an iconic NFL coach, who was coach of the Los Angeles Rams from 1966 to 1970 and the Washington Redskins from 1971 to 1977, and a player himself at the University of Virginia, football references are common with Allen.
In fact, he is attending the Virginia Tech-Miami game today and is also a big fan of the University of Tennessee.
Allen said one of the greatest events he has been to in his life was the Battle at Bristol, when Bristol Motor Speedway’s infield was turned into a football stadium to see Tennessee play Virginia Tech.
“It was America and Americans at their best,” he said of the game, which set a record of 156,990 in attendance.
Allen is also a motorsports fan, with Bristol his favorite track and Martinsville Speedway his second favorite.
He said when he was in Rome he attended a chariot race and the paperclip-shaped chariot race track reminded him of Martinsville.
But on Thursday, Allen was ready for a new experience – riding an ATV on the Spearhead Trail in Tazewell County.
“This is my first time,” he said.
Allen, who visited Tazewell County many times when he was governor, said it was great to be able to have the chance to not only experience the trail, but also the “magnificent mountains,” especially this time of year.
Allen served as Virginia Governor from 1994 to 1998 and as a United States Senator from Virginia from 2001 to 2007, defeating two-term Democratic incumbent Chuck Robb, but losing a reelection bid in 2006 to former U.S. Secretary of the Navy Jim Webb.
Allen now serves on the Reagan Ranch Board of Governors of Young America’s Foundation, where he is a Reagan Ranch Presidential Scholar.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.