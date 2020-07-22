CHARLESTON — Each volunteer fire department in the state of West Virginia will be receiving $10,000 in grant money.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Wednesday afternoon during his pandemic briefing.
“We have found in one of the grants a way to send money directly to our volunteer fire departments,” he said.
Justice said the fire departments have been hampered in their usual fundraising efforts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They can’t fund raise,” he said, “and we all know the beauty of what they give to us all. Our communities abound with volunteer fire departments.”
Justice said each of the state’s 419 volunteer fire departments will receive $10,000, with the $4.2 million cost coming from grant money.
