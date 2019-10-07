PRINCETON — To honor and support the men and women who have sacrificed for our country, all veterans are welcome to the free Veterans Breakfast and Stand Down, on November 2.
“This is open to veterans no matter where they’re from. If they live in Alaska and they happen to be in the vicinity on November 2, we’re going to serve them breakfast and take them through the stand down,” U.S. Magistrate Omar Aboulhosn, one of the event coordinators, said.
Beginning at 9 a.m. at the Princeton Church of God, on Oakvale Road, veterans and their families are welcome to attend to receive free breakfast and be honored. Along with being honored, Aboulhosn and other coordinators seek to provide as much help to the veterans as possible.
The breakfast began five years ago when coordinators realized that veterans were planning their own celebratory events. At these breakfast events, veterans were cooking the food, serving the food, and celebrating themselves, according to Aboulhosn. To ensure that they are celebrated to the fullest, no veterans are asked to serve but to simply enjoy their time.
“This is an opportunity for the community to honor the veteran population. We have a grateful community to honor our veterans,” Alboulhosn said.
Last year’s breakfast, according to Aboulhosn, was the largest thus far, serving over 1,000 people. Though, “No one is trying to sell the veterans a thing,” organizations such as the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will be on-site to provide information and services to the veterans, Aboulhosn said. These services include free flu shots.
The stand-down part of the event is to provide for veterans in need. During the stand-down, items such as boots, sleeping bags, and personal hygiene items will be given out to veterans. According to Aboulhosn, approximately 40,000 United States veterans are homeless at any given time.
The free items given to the veterans are surplus items provided by the VA, according to Aboulhosn.
All United States veterans and their families are welcome to attend the breakfast and stand down event to honor those who have sacrificed for our country.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.