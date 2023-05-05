PRINCETON — Starting Saturday, the Mercer County arts community will be on display at a variety of locations throughout the county as the 15th Annual All Together Arts Week will take place.
Before Saturday’s official kick-off, there will be performances at the Dick Copeland Town Square this evening at 6 p.m. by the Jonathan Scales Fourchestra and the Princeton Dance Studio. At Hammer & Stain, a DYI workshop will be held.
The official start for the week’s events will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Gary Bowling’s House of Art in Bluefield. While there, two artist initiatives, “Circus Circus” and “Resonation Landing” will be unveiled, among other events.
At 7 p.m. “Hairspray” will be performed at the Bluefield High School Performing Arts Center.
On Sunday, the Granada Theater will be hosting the Charleston Ballet’s performance of “Breaking Boundaries” at 2:30 p.m. At 3 p.m., a second performance of “Hairspray” will be held at BHS.
Monday will see a Readers Theater at Craft Memorial Library at 4 p.m; Celebrate Mom at Hammer & Stain at 5:30 p.m.; and Open Stage Night at The Room Upstairs at 7 p.m.
The Oakvale Area Outreach Team will hold a Community Paint Day at 1 p.m. Tuesday, while the Princeton Senior High School Band will perform at the Chuck Mathena Center at 7 p.m.
Wednesday will see the second part of the Oakvale Area Outreach Team’s “Paint The Community Day” starting at 1 p.m.
On Thursday, the day’s activities begin with Mother’s Day Story Time and crafts for kids ages 3-12 at the Craft Memorial Library at 3:30 p.m.
At 5 p.m., a trolley to go to various locations in Princeton and Athens will arrive at the Copeland Town Square. Stops will be at Mike “Goose” Sizemore Mountain Works studio in Athens with Jill Nolan as a special presenter; the Gaia Den; the Bronze Look, Wild Roots Coffeehouse; Associated Photography; Holler Contemporary Appalachian Arts Gallery; and RiffRaff Arts Boutique .
The CML will have school night at 5 p.m.
The Chuck Mathena Center will host the Princeton Primary School Show Choir at 6 p.m.
Friday’s activities start with Jazz In The Afternoon at noon at Sister’s Coffeehouse.
At 5 p.m., the Bluefield/Bramwell Gallery Hop trolley will leave the Railyard in Bluefield. The itinerary will include stops at the Paine Gallery; Gary Bowling’s House of Art; The Granada Theater; The Ugly Duckling and the Corner Shop in Bramwell.
Saturday’s finale will see the Crafty Quilters at the CML at 10 a.m.
The Grand Finale in downtown Princeton will feature Days of Merriment on Mercer Street starting at 11 a.m. Among the events will be a sidewalk chalk-drawing contest, events at the Town Square and a parade starting at 1 p.m.
At 3 p.m., Hammer & Stain will be holding a Mother’s Day Coffee and Chaos featuring Wildroots.
At 7 p.m. at the CMC, an Evening of Bluegrass with High Fidelity and Troy Baugess and the Dukes of Dixie will be held.
Organizer Lori McKinney of the RiffRaff Arts Collective said, “The purpose of the week is to treasure and share the combined work of our local artistic community, to generate community support and participation and to get our local work seen and heard.”
For more information, contact McKinney at 304-320-8833 .
