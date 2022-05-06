PRINCETON — The 14th annual All Together Arts Week gets underway this Saturday, and continues through May 14.
The annual festival celebrates creative activity around Mercer County, encourages exploration and appreciation of the area’s arts venues and promotes collaboration among artists and arts organizations, Lori McKinney, organizer of the All Together Arts Week, said in a news release.
After two years of virtual celebrations, McKinney said this year's event returns live and in-person. She said organizers are excited to bring people together.
McKinney said the week will begin with a kickoff at Gary Bowling’s House of Art in Bluefield at 1 p.m. on Saturday with a relaxed and fun gathering to allow artists and creative people in the area to come together, get to know each other, and discover partnerships and ways to collaborate.
The day will also include a tour of Crea Company, Bluefield’s Maker Space at 4 p.m.
Thursday and Friday of the week will feature gallery hops on a special trolley sponsored by Ye Olde Ugly Duckling, offering guests an opportunity to discover the variety of venues that are available in Bluefield, Bramwell, Princeton and Athens.
McKinney said the week concludes with a Grand Finale Parade and Day of Merriment in the Mercer Street Grassroots District in Princeton on Saturday, May 14.
The rest of the week spotlights live music, poetry readings, healing arts, paint nights, live theater, art shows, art classes and more.
McKinney said the purpose of the week is to celebrate and showcase the vibrant tapestry of arts activity the area holds, encourage support and participation, and unite creative people around the county and beyond. The week aims to put the spotlight on “a week in the life of the arts in Mercer County” to demonstrate the variety of creative activity that occurs regularly, she said.
The event organizers hope people will visit new venues, make new friends, discover new opportunities and become engaged with the blossoming arts scene in the area.
McKinney said any creative individual who wishes to meet others is welcome to join the kickoff on Saturday, May 7, at 1 pm at Gary Bowling’s House of Art, adding artists and creative people of all kinds are invited.
“Our arts scene will be stronger if more of us connect, collaborate, and get to know each other," McKinney said. "Come to make friends, find ways to plug into the scene and discover resources and connections. Gary Bowling’s House of Art is an amazing resource and a fascinating experience; the perfect scenario to bring creative forces together.”
Guests are also invited to tour The Crea Company Saturday at 4 p.m., and discover the resource available for making anything you can imagine.
Gallery hops will take place in the Princeton/Athens area on Thursday, May 12 and in the Bluefield/Bramwell area on Friday, May 13. The Princeton Hop will start at Dick Copeland Town Square and make stops at Cheap Thrills Records, the studios of Goose Sizemore and Jill Nolan, Princeton Railroad Museum, The Gaia Den, The Bronze Look, Pigment Sanctuary, Associated Photography, Holler Gallery and RiffRaff Arts Collective. The Bluefield Hop will begin at The Railyard and make stops at The Paine Gallery in Bluefield Arts Center, Gary Bowling’s House of Art, The Granada Theater, Crea Company, Bluefield College Gallery, Bramwell’s Corner Shop and downtown businesses. There is no charge to ride the trolley.
