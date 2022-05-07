PRINCETON — After a two-year hiatus from being live and in-person because of the pandemic, the 14th Annual All Together Arts Week kicks off today through May 14 around the county.
Sponsored by The RiffRaff Arts Collective and LLyniuM entertainment, the event showcases arts and local artists during the celebration, including live music, poetry readings, healing arts, paint nights, live theater, art shows, art classes and more. Art venues around the county are participating, hosting many events.
Featured events during the week include Bluefield High School Theater Department’s production of Footloose, The Haggard Brothers with special guest Emi Sunshine at Chuck Mathena Center, Plein Air Painting with Silver Arrow Art at Bluefield Overlook, a cacao ceremony at The Gaia Den, the Return of Open Stage Night in The Room Upstairs, 4 PALS Productions play “Miles from Home” at Bluefield Arts Center, live music at The RailYard, The Room Upstairs, Sophisticated Hound Brewing Co., Appalachian Coffee House and Sam’s Bar, and much more.
The full schedule of activities is available at alltogetherarts.com.
The week will begin with a kickoff at Gary Bowling’s House of Art in Bluefield at 1 p.m. on Saturday, billed as “a relaxed and fun gathering to allow artists and creative people in the area to come together, get to know each other, and discover partnerships and ways to collaborate.”
“Our arts scene will be stronger if more of us connect, collaborate, and get to know each other,” event organizer Lori McKinney said. “Come to make friends, find ways to plug into the scene and discover resources and connections. Gary Bowling’s House of Art is an amazing resource and a fascinating experience; the perfect scenario to bring creative forces together.”
“Gallery hops” will be featured Thursday and Friday with a special trolley sponsored by Ye Olde Ugly Duckling in Bluefield, offering guests an opportunity to discover the variety of venues that are available in Bluefield, Bramwell, Princeton and Athens.
The hops will visit Princeton and Athens on Thursday, May 12 and Bluefield and Bramwell on Friday, May 13.
The Princeton Hop will start at Dick Copeland Town Square and make stops at Cheap Thrills Records, the studios of Goose Sizemore and Jill Nolan, Princeton Railroad Museum, The Gaia Den, The Bronze Look, Pigment Sanctuary, Associated Photography, Holler Gallery and RiffRaff Arts Collective. The Bluefield Hop will begin at The RailYard and make stops at The Paine Gallery in Bluefield Arts Center, Gary Bowling’s House of Art, The Granada Theater, Crea Company, Bluefield College Gallery, Bramwell’s Corner Shop and downtown businesses. There is no charge to ride the trolley. See a detailed itinerary at alltogetherarts.com.
As usual, the Grand Finale Parade will take place on the last day of the event, May 14.
The day begins at 11 a.m. with sidewalk chalk, music and getting in costume for the parade. People are encouraged to dress in their most colorful attire and march with the parade.
At 12:30 p.m., participants will make their way to the parade starting point in the Service Cleaners parking lot. There will be no motorized vehicles in the parade; there will be puppets, a life-sized paper mache elephant, a dragon and other colorful creatures. Anyone is welcome to join in and guests are encouraged to bring their own puppets, masks or other festive items.
The parade will march at 1 p.m., and will conclude in Dick Copeland Town Square with music, dancing and merriment until about 3 p.m. This event is free of charge.
McKinney said the purpose of the week is to “celebrate and showcase the vibrant tapestry of arts activity our area holds, encourage support and participation, and unite creative people around the county and beyond.”
The week aims to put the spotlight on “a week in the life of the arts in Mercer County” to demonstrate the variety of creative activity that occurs regularly. Organizers hope people will visit new venues, make new friends, discover new opportunities and become engaged with the blossoming arts scene in the area, she said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
