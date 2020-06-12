BLUEFIELD — Public WiFi access is now available at all 14 schools in Tazewell County.
Students and families who do not have access at their homes can now use the free public WiFi in the parking areas of the schools, a press release from the school system said.
“Tazewell County Public Schools administration, faculty, and staff are continuing to put measures in place to support educational progress,” Cynthia Beavers, director of technology for the school system, said in a prepared statement. “While there are many logistics yet to be determined, we are working diligently to deliver the best possible solutions in these difficult and unchartered times, and this added community resource is available at all schools as of now.”
Lindsey Akers, director of public relations for the school system, said the public WiFi accounts were set up to help parents and students during the pandemic. Many homes in the region currently lack access to modern high-speed broadband service.
Akers said students can access the public WiFi system by connecting to WiFi: TCPS_Guest. No password is required to connect.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.