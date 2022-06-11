BLUEFIELD — With rising gas prices, doing things like hauling trailers loaded with ATVs and driving RVs to holiday destinations is getting more expensive, but a new facility is offering a way to reduce the costs that come with enjoyment.
All-In-1-Storage opened last March off U.S. Route 52 next the site that was once the home of the old Flowers Bakery. The storage facility came into being after the old Fairmont Supply building was renovated.
The renovated structure now houses over 400 interior storage units that are climate and semi-climate controlled, said Gordon Lusk, who owns the facility with brother Danny Lusk.
“And then we’ve got a total of 14 acres to store RVs, boats, trailers, side-by-sides,” he said. “We’ve got separate garage bays just for side-by-sides and trailers and RVs.”
Vehicles and trailers can be stored outdoors as well.
Pickup trucks hauling trailers loaded with ATVs and UTVs have become a common sight along Route 52 and other parts of Mercer County. The nationwide increase in prices at the gas pumps is making long hauls while towing trailers more expensive, so having a place to store vehicles and equipment between outings on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail helps visitors save money. Executive Director Jeffrey Lusk (no relation to Gordon Lusk), of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, said venues such as Lake Norman in North Carolina offer large storage facilities for boaters.
“It was just something me and my brother talked about, and the building came up and we just decided to go into it,” Gordon Lusk recalled. “It just seems like there’s a high demand.”
The storage facility is surrounded by a chainlink fence topped with barbed wire.
“It’s all fenced in. Secure,” Gordon Lusk said. “And plus we’ve got camera systems. The building, it’s manned. We’re here from 8 (a.m.) to 6 (p.m.) seven days a week. You can’t get in the building unless you’ve got a key code.”
Gordon Lusk said the new business is doing well. An RV, a side-by-side and a trailer are being stored now. One customer working on local homes keeps a trailer containing his tools at the facility so he won’t have to haul it back-and-forth from home. About 51 storage rooms have been rented out so far.
Walking through the main building’s lobby, Lusk said that his company offers moving supplies and rents out U-Haul trucks and trailers. Mobile storage containers are also available.
