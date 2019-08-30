BLUEFIELD — Both the city of Bluefield, W.Va. and the town of Bluefield, Va., are prepared for tonight’s influx of sports fans.
“All hands are on deck,” to prepare for the Beaver-Graham game according to Bluefield, W.Va. City Manager Dane Rideout. From first responders, city employees, and more, the list of preparations has been checked and checked again.
Arrangements include grooming the football field, cleaning the facilities, and more. Public works department employees have restriped the parking lot prior to tailgating.
Previous plans included the installation of the new scoreboard prior to the Beaver-Graham game but the city, “Ran into hiccups, but we do have an operational scoreboard,” Rideout said.
After the big game, the new board will be installed but the power to the board needs to be shut off for two days. This will allow workers to install the board, according to Rideout.
Replacements that have been made within the stadium to prepare for the game include a transformer that blew up and several of the field lights. Technical tests have been done several times to ensure full functionality of all the equipment, Rideout said.
Health Inspectors and Fire Marshalls were also taken through the stadium to inspect all necessary aspects.
“The team also makes sure that the audiovisuals in the press box are operational,” Rideout said.
To ensure safety at the event the police department will be running at full staff during the game. Bluefield W. Va. Rescue Squad will also be in attendance with Bluefield W. Va. fire department on stand by, according to Rideout.
With the big influx of traffic police officers will be on scene to direct traffic and parking. With Governor Jim Justice attending the game, security by the West Virginia State Police will also be done.
“After the game, everyone will descend on Mitchell Stadium,” Rideout said, “The public works department and Recovery Point will work on the stadium for around four to six hours to clean and restock.”
With the stadium hosting 42 games, according to Rideout, three games typically take place each weekend.
“After the Beaver-Graham game we will re-pave the parking lot in the future because it’s in pretty bad shape,” Rideout said.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
