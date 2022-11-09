BLUEFIELD — All four constitutional amendments on the West Virginia ballot were well on their way to be rejected by voters late Tuesday night.
Amendment 2, Property Tax Modernization, was the most controversial and would have changed the state Constitution to give legislators the authority to alter or end counties’ machinery and equipment taxes as well as the vehiicle personal property tax. Both of these taxes are keys to raising revenue for localities.
With 75 percent of the precincts in the state counted, unofficial results showed voters were rejecting the amendment overwhelmingly by a vote of 262,958 to 146,311.
The amendment saw Gov. Jim Justice and House and Senate GOP leadership on opposite sides of the issue.
Republican legislators proposed and supported the change to the Constitution, saying the state has enough budget surpluses to reimburse counties across the state for the lost revenue, to the tune of about $550 million a year.
But during the last several weeks, Justice traveled around the state, including stops in Bluefield and Princeton, urging resident to vote it down, and they did.
The amendment was supported by all Mercer County legislators, who agreed that the state could afford to reimburse counties for the revenue lost if legislators passed a plan to end both local taxes.
Justice, however, said it was too risky and would take local control of the taxes and put it into the hands of legislators, leaving counties at the mercy of Charleston.
He also said the vehicle property tax was included in the amendment as “bait” to entice voters to support it.
Rather than change the Constitution, Justice proposed to give residents a refund on their vehicle tax, leaving that tax a moot point as far as Amendment 2 was concerned.
Justice also opposes ending the machinery and equipment tax, which, he said, was pushed by big corporations and would benefit them, and not residents.
Rather than eliminating that tax, Justice proposed a 10-percent cut in the personal income tax in the state.
County commissions, including Mercer County, sided with Justice on this issue, formally opposing Amendment 2 because of the uncertainty of a mechanism in place to reimburse counties on a permanent basis, not just for the next few years.
Amendment 4, the Education Accountability Amendment, was also controversial and rejected by voters.
This amendment would have changed the state Constitution to give legislators oversight of rules and policy decisions made by the state Board of Education.
With 75 percent of precincts counted, the unofficial results showed this amendment was losing 235,425 to 173,497.
Opponents of the amendment said decisions on education should be left to professional educators, not politicians.
Proponents said the state Department of Education and Board of Education is the only state agency without legislative oversight and legislators should have a say in important decisions related to public education.
The amendment drew support from Republican legislators, but only lukewarm approval by Justice, who indicated his main reason was that it may help the state avoid “being California,” referring to incidents where more radical ideas are introduced into public school systems.
“For the most part, these are really good people,” he said of state education leaders. “They are grounded and their thoughts are as sound and as solid as they can be. But on the other hand, we really don’t know what we are going to run into.”
“I can’t have any problem with an oversight on the Legislature side just in case we get in a situation people are bringing things in that are off the charts,’ Justice said, adding that state education leaders are “doing a good job,” but Amendment 4 could “preempt extremists.”
Amendment 4 received strong opposition from the West Virginia Education Association (WVEA) and American Federation of Teachers (AFT), and, at least in the beginning, strong opposition from the previous state Superintendent of Schools as well as the state School Board.
Dale Lee, WVEA president, said the board of education is exempt from this type of legislative oversight for a reason.
“There is a reason our forefathers made education a priority,” he said. “They wanted to make sure our kids got a fair and efficient public education. There is a reason it is important to take politics out of it and that has to continue.”
“Passage of Amendment 4 would bring the instability of politics into our classrooms,” he said, and it would create swings based on whoever is in charge, which can change every two years.
Amendment 1 was a Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceeding, “clarifying that courts have no authority or jurisdiction to intercede or intervene in or interfere with impeachment proceedings of the House of Delegates or the Senate; and specifying that a judgment rendered by the Senate following an impeachment trial is not reviewable by any court of this state.”
With 75 percent of precincts counted, the unofficial results showed this amendment was being voted down 230,173 to 169,584 .
Amendment 3 was the Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations Amendment, calling for “provisions may be made by general laws for securing the title to church property, and for the sale and transfer thereof, so that it shall be held, used, or transferred for the purposes of such church or religious denomination. Provisions may also be made by general laws for the incorporation of churches or religious denominations.”
With 75 percent of precincts counted, the unofficial results showed this amendment was being rejected with a vote of 218,300 to 180,319..
Both Mercer and Monroe counties rejected all four amendments.
In Mercer County, Amendment 1 fell 7,643 to 5,944; Amendment 2 was defeated 8,899 to 5,020; Amendment 3 was voted down 7,519 to 6,082, and Amendment 4 was defeated by a vote of 7,792 to 6,069.
In Monroe County, Amendment 1 fell 2,488 to 1,710 , Amendment 2 was defeated 3,047 to 1,277, Amendment 3 was voted down 2,342 to 1,825, and Amendment 4 was defeated by a vote of 2,626 to 1,663.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, said that “voters have spoken.”
“The voters have spoken on the proposed constitutional amendments,” he said. “The legislature will react accordingly and work hard to enact legislation to reflect the will of the electorate.”
Del. Doug Smith, R-Mercer County, also responded to the defeat of the amendments.
“All I can say is, I am disappointed,” he said. “The voters have spoken so the legislature will have to go back and find other ways to help reduce taxes, improve the business climate, and improve our education system.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
