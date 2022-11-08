BLUEFIELD — Polls open at 6:30 a.m. today and close at 7:30 p.m. and Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye said his office is “ready to get this going.”
“We are tying up a few loose ends and filling a couple of vacancies in precincts (poll workers) that came up,” he said, but everything else has been “smooth.”
Moye said early voting was higher than usual for a midterm, with a total of 4,755 votes cast and 460 absentee ballots delivered, which combined is about 14 percent of the total number of registered voters.
The early voting is higher in a presidential year, he said, hitting about 25 percent.
Moye said the amendments on the ballot seem to be drawing the most attention and driving the high turnout.
Amendment 2 had drawn the most attention and as it has set Gov. Jim Justice, who opposes the amendment, at odds with his fellow Republicans in the Senate and House leadership, who are supporting it.
Amendment 2 is the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, which would “amend the State Constitution by providing the Legislature with authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity and tangible inventory personal property directly used in business activity and personal property tax on motor vehicles from ad valorem property taxation by general law.”
Amendment 1 is a Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment, “clarifying that courts have no authority or jurisdiction to intercede or intervene in or interfere with impeachment proceedings of the House of Delegates or the Senate; and specifying that a judgment rendered by the Senate following an impeachment trial is not reviewable by any court of this state.”
Amendment 3: is the Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations Amendment, calling for “provisions may be made by general laws for securing the title to church property, and for the sale and transfer thereof, so that it shall be held, used, or transferred for the purposes of such church or religious denomination. Provisions may also be made by general laws for the incorporation of churches or religious denominations.”
Amendment 4 is the Education Accountability Amendment, and “the purpose of this amendment is to clarify that the rules and policies promulgated by the State Board of Education, are subject to legislative review, approval, amendment, or rejection.”
Moye said another factor may contribute to a high turnout today: the weather.
“The weather is going to be good…” he said, with a forecast of sunny and unseasonably warm temperatures, hitting near the 70-degree mark.
Secretary of State Mac Warner said Monday elections in the state are secure at every step and “the voting system where ballots are created, cast, or counted is connected to the internet. This includes the voting machines and ballot tabulators, which makes it impossible for nation-state bad actors to use the internet to tamper with any official ballots cast and counted.”
“West Virginians can have confidence that our tallied results on election night will include early voting, absentee ballots received and election day ballots in a timely fashion and presented to the public in a secure fashion” said Warner. Election night results can be found at GoVoteWV.com as they are tabulated and reported by each county clerk on Election Night after the polls close at 7:30 pm.
However, voters in line by 7:30 p.m. will be permitted to vote.
Only one race will be on all voters’ ballots in Southern West Virginia.
In Congressional District 1, incumbent Republican Carol Miller is facing Democrat Lacy Watson of Bluefield and Independent Belinda Fox-Spencer of Peterstown.
The state Senate District 6 race pits incumbent Republican Mark R. Maynard of Wayne against Democrat Tiffany Clemins of Welch.
House District 36 has incumbent Del. Ed Evans, of Welch, a Democrat, facing Republican Anita Hall, also of Welch.
District 37, which includes the Bluefield area, has incumbent Republican Marty Gearheart challenged by Democrat Skip Crane.
Republican incumbent Joe C. Ellington Jr. is facing Democrat Tina Russell in House District 38, which is in the Princeton area.
Incumbent Republican Del. Doug Smith is unopposed in District 39.
In District 40, Democrat Becky Crabtree of Lindside (Monroe County)and Libertarian Jonathon Fain of Alderson are challenging incumbent Roy G. Cooper of Wayside.
The only local contested race in Mercer county pits incumbent Republican Commissioner Bill Archer against Democratic challenger Jeff Disibbio.
Verlin T. Moyer is running unopposed for County Clerk and Julie Grubb Ball is unopposed for Circuit Clerk. Both are incumbent Republicans.
In McDowell County, the only contested local race has incumbent Commissioner Michael D. Brooks, a Democrat, being challenged by Republican Martin B. West.
Donald L. Hicks is unopposed for County Clerk and Francine Spencer is unopposed for Circuit Clerk. Both are Democrats and incumbents.
Monroe County has two local contested races.
Republican incumbent Commissioner Kevin Galford is being challenged by Democrat Kevin Glover.
Incumbent Democratic Circuit Clerk Leta Gulette-Comer is facing Republican Daniel Tickle.
Jeremy Meadows, a Republican, is the lone candidate for County Clerk.
Virginia polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters in line at 7 p.m. will be given the opportunity to vote.
Only one race is on the ballot for all county residents, but five towns have municipal elections.
Incumbent Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th District- is being challenged by Democrat Taysha Lee DeVaughan.
In Bluefield, three town council seat are up, with only three candidates: Cathy C. Payne, Anglis Trigg Jr. and Roy Lee Riffe.
In Richlands, Mayor Rod D. Cury is running unopposed, as are three candidates for three open seats: Laura A. Mollo, Rick L. Wood II and Jannis R. “Jan” White.
However, four candidates are running to complete the unexpired terms of two former council members who recently resigned. Those terms end on Dec. 31, 2024.
Candidates for the two seats are Dana Altizer Moats, Karen S. Deel, Gary W. Jackson and Jordan C. Bales.
Three candidates are running for three seats on Cedar Bluff Town Council. They are Kenneth M. Shepard, Terry L. Stevenson and Joe Blair McGlothlin.
In Tazewell, Micheal F. Hoops is unopposed for mayor.
Five candidates are running three open council seats.
They are Zach T. Hash, Jonathan E. Hankins, Justin A. Takach, Emily Combs Davis and Zach T. Cline.
Two candidates are vying for the mayor of Pocahontas. Incumbent Benjamin A. Gibson is being challenged by J. Danny Williams.
Six candidates are running for four town council seats.
They are Ted Michael Sluss, Michael H. Gibson, Karen H. LaFon, J. Suzanne Brinegar, M.K. “Missy” Gibson and Don E. Cates II.
