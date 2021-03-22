PRINCETON — A bill now enacted into law by the state Legislature that impacts the autonomy of local health departments has drawn sharp criticism from local officials.
Senate Bill 12 and House Bill 2536 give county commissions more control over local boards of health, a bill opposed by health departments as well as county commissioners, but passed anyway and signed by Gov. Jim Justice last week.
The bill requires county commissions to approve new rules, or changes in old ones, by local health departments, except in cases of public health emergencies.
It also gives commissioners the authority to dismiss a board of health member, which has previously only fallen under the purview of the board of health.
Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said the bill is “all about money.”
“Bingo parlors, gambling parlors, and casinos pushed this bill through and most of our legislators supported it,” he said. “The county commissions, county health departments and others opposed this bill. Apparently money is more important than people’s health. Apparently our legislators know more about running county commissions and county health departments than we do.”
Topping said if the board of health and county commission agree on the Clean Air Act, which ends smoking in any public establishment and some counties in the state have enacted, it would still pass.
“They want the people to be able to smoke in the facilities and they don’t want the health departments to rule against them,” he said before the legislation passed.
The board of health is there to do what it can to protect the “overall health of the county” and any interference in that purpose and autonomy would be “very detrimental to our health departments,” he said.
Commission President Gene Buckner said he opposed the bill because it left the commission with final responsibility of actions taken in public health when health experts on the board of health should bear the impact.
Commissioner Greg Puckett, who is also former member of the board of health, opposed the bill as well.
“There are multiple reasons why the bill (now law) is a bad idea but the main reason from a commission standpoint is the increased liability and politicizing public health,” Puckett said. “Pushing commissions to authorize a public health decision without the knowledge of local conditions could be detrimental to the health of our communities.”
Puckett said it creates a situation where if someone doesn’t like a particular policy or rule, “they can try and override by someone who is more concerned of a vote or economics versus someone who have more knowledge as to why it’s a good or bad idea.”
“All of this could put commissions at the risk of additional litigation that could really keep commissions from protecting the public,” he said. “I’m trying to understand why we are focused on this versus helping counties offset our jail costs, allowing for diversification of revenue, or opportunities for increased development. Yet, we get into pushing authority in some ways and usurping authority in other ways.”
Puckett said counties and health departments, which are the entities impacted, opposed the bill.
“So much opposition and yet, like other bills rushed through without having in-person opposition due to COVID, this was a perfect storm of pushing agendas that aren’t helping counties,” he said.
However, Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, has defended the bill, saying when decision are made that impact the public, the buck should stop with an elected body.”
“I have been supportive of that concept for awhile,” he said recently. “The board of health is not responsible to the voters. The county commission is.”
Gearheart said the county commission has to consider all sides of anything that affects residents, including decisions related to public health, because aspects like the impact on the economy, businesses, jobs and taxes must be considered along with public health concerns.
“They are an elected body charged with making decisions in regard to the county government and that includes the board of health...” he said. “I think it’s perfectly the way it should happen. The buck would stop with them.”
Another controversial bill, related to teachers strikes, also passed and was enacted without the Governor’s signature.
Senate Bill 11 includes language emphasizing it’s illegal for public employees to strike and the action could result in them being fired and at the very least losing pay for days missed.
Not only that, school superintendents would be prohibited from “closing a school in anticipation of or to facilitate a concerted work stoppage or strike,”
“It’s a retaliatory bill,” said Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, referring to the 2018 statewide teacher strikes that led to pay raises. “It actually takes local control away from superintendents.”
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, supported the bill and is one of its co-sponsors.
“It codifies that it is illegal to strike,” he said of the bill’s language.
Swope said teachers or any public or private employee should not be paid for days they refuse to work.
“If you don’t work, why should you get paid?” he said.
A bill that received a lot of attention last week is related to monuments in the state, but a local delegate said the attention is for the wrong reasons.
House Bill 2174, called the West Virginia Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2021, would “prohibit the relocation, removal, alteration, renaming, rededication, or other disturbance of any statue, monument, memorial, nameplate, or plaque which is located on public property and has been erected for, or named, or dedicated in honor of certain historical military, civil rights, and Native American events, figures, and organizations…”
The bill also establishes a process by which the West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office can allow removal or changes under certain circumstances.
Geartheart supports the bill, but said a heated House floor debate was more about the removal of Confederate statues than the actual content of the bill.
“It just establishes a process where a group could petition for considering the removal of one,” he said.
Gearheart said having a process in place if the issue surfaces can prevent the problems seen around the country when no established process for removal or relocation is in place.
In Virginia, localities can decide or put the question in the form of a referendum that allows voters to decide.
“If there is a concern about a monument you have to go through proper channels and start the procedures,” he said, with the Historic Preservation Office taking the lead in determining the historic significance and if a waiver on removal or relocation is warranted.
Gearheart said it is a “good bill” but on the House floor “evolved into the Civil War being fought again.”
“That wasn’t the purpose of the bill,” he said. “It was not supposed to be a Civil War monument bill.”
Rather, he said, it simply provides a process to allow a request related to a monument of any type to move forward.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
