By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — All 181 people in Mercer County who were identified through contact tracing are now out of isolation, health officials said Monday.
All 181 people had at one point came into contact with one of the 13 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Mercer County.
Of those 13 coronavirus patients, as of Monday only one person remained in quarantine, according to Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department.
The other 12 have recovered from the virus and are now out isolation.
The health department also released new testing statistics Monday, revealing that 1,040 people have been tested to date for COVID-19 at Princeton Community Hospital, along with another 629 people who have been tested by the Bluestone Health Association. Another 16 people have been tested at the Mercer County Health Department and 404 people were tested over a two-day period in May at Bluefield State College
Of those 2,089 people who were tested, only 13 were confirmed to have the virus.
