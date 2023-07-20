PRINCETON — A local public service district is waiting for the means needed to rid an aquatic weed that has helped overrun a large portion of Glenwood Lake.
For about two weeks, the lake at Glenwood Recreational Park has been closed to boating, fishing, kayaking and other water activities due to an algae bloom that is blanketing a big part of the lake near the park’s New Hope Road entrance. Shallow water resulting from years of slit buildup and hot weather have contributed to the bloom’s growth.
The Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District (PSD)has been using a boat to help break up the algae bloom as well as an algaecide to treat the lake, said Scott Clark, the PSD’s general manager. This algaecide is treating one part of the problem.
“It’s going to be a two-part treatment,” Clark said Wednesday. “One is for algae and the other is the best way for an aquatic weed. It’s a specific type of aquatic weed.”
This water weed has been identified as Egeria. It’s also known as Brazilian Elodea, he said. There have been issues with this water plant across the country.
Brazilian Elodea is also native to Argentina and Uruguay, according to the Center for Aquatic and Invasive Plants at the University of Florida. The species has been sold around the world as an aquarium plant. It can enter local waterways when aquarium water is discarded.
The algaecide the PSD has been using, which is called Pak-27, does not treat that type of aquatic weed, Clark said. Pak-27 has been used to treat Glenwood Lake’s algae for about eight years. Another algaecide has been ordered to treat the Brazilian water weed, but it had not arrived as of Wednesday.
Clark said both algaecides do not harm humans or fish, and does not impact fishing, swimming, drinking or irrigation.
Treating the algae bloom and weed is a slow process, he stated.
“Right now, we’re asking the public to be patient,” Clark said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
