FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., speaks during the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management, and Trade on Commodity Programs, Credit and Crop Insurance hearing at Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Tuberville is facing backlash for remarks he made about white nationalists in an interview about his blockade of military nominees, saying that while Democrats may consider such people to be racist, “I call them Americans.” Tuberville's office later said he was expressing skepticism at the idea that white nationalists were in the armed services.