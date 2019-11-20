BLUEWELL -— Mercer County’s superintendent of schools asked Tuesday for the West Virginia School Building Authority to consider more than $11.5 million for the construction of a new elementary school in the Bluewell and Brushfork areas.
Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers traveled to Charleston to make a funding request before the state SBA. The Mercer County Schools system is asking for $11,501,524 in SBA money for the construction of a new elementary school for Bluewell and Brushfork students. These funds would be used in partnership with $3 million local contribution for a total project cost of $14,501,524.
Bluewell Elementary School and Brushfork Elementary School would close after the new school is completed, Akers told the SBA board of directors.
Closing Montcalm Elementary School is not part of this plan, Teresa Russell, information and data specialist for Mercer County Schools said Tuesday. Akers was attending other meetings and was not available for comment.
The SBA board will have hearings Dec. 16 to decide which projects will receive funding, Russell stated.
During Tuesday’s presentation, the SBA was told that both Bluewell Elementary and Brushfork Elementary are “aging, antiquated buildings that have many health and safety deficiencies.”
The schools do not meet current indoor air quality standards and do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. Both schools have portable classrooms that are in poor condition, and both existing school sites are limited and do not provide adequate space for building additions, parking areas, and efficient traffic patterns, SBA officials were told
During the last five years, Mercer County has worked with the SBA staff and the West Virginia Department of Education to develop a feasible three-phase plan that addresses the needs of students in six Bluefield area schools. The Bluewell project represents Phase III of that plan, SBA officials were told. Mountain View Elementary School in Green Valley was the plan’s Phase I, and Phase II is the construction of Bluefield Primary School. Both Mountain View Elementary and Bluefield Primary were funded by the SBA during the last three funding cycles.
Mountain View Elementary School is scheduled to open in January 2020. Students from Ceres Elementary School and Cumberland Heights School will attend this new facility along with some Glenwood School students. Bluefield Primary is currently scheduled to open in August 2020, and will serve students that are now attending Whitethorn Elementary School and Memorial School.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.